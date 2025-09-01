Rats Gnaw Arms Of Newborns At Indore Hospital

Indore: Rats allegedly gnawed the arms of two newborns at Indore's Maharaja Yashwant Rao Hospital (MYH).

The babies were born three days back and were admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the hospital. When the nursing team of the hospital saw the newborns' injured arms, they informed the hospital management.

The CCTV cameras installed in the unit were then scanned and large rats were seen jumping in a swing near the newborns. After the first incident came to light on Sunday, the doctors immediately started treating the newborn. A similar incident was reported on Monday.

A rat was spotted in the hospital's NICU which has now put the management in the dock.

Dr Brijesh Lahoti, head of the Paediatrics department, apprised hospital superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav of the matter. Dr Lahoti said the hospital is infested with rats. He said he has suggested special vigilance to tackle the issue.

Dr Yadav said, "Pest control was done in the hospital five years ago. But the number of rats has increased again as patient's relatives bring food to the hospital."

In January, 2023, rats had gnawed out one eye each from two bodies kept in the mortuary of Sagar district hospital. A showcause notice was issued to the civil surgeon and three doctors of the hospital. In June, 2023, rats had gnawed off the nose and eyes of an elderly man's body kept in the mortuary at the district hospital in Vidisha.