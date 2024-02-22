Indore Family Court Asks Wife to Pay Rs 5,000 Maintenance Allowance to Husband

Indore: In a surprising verdict, a family court in Indore has ordered a wife to pay a maintenance allowance of Rs 5,000 to her husband. The wife had filed a domestic violence case against her husband in December 2023 and the verdict was announced today.

Lawyer Manish told his client Aman, a resident of Ujjain, had become friends with Nandini through a common friend in 2020. After which, the conversation between the two progressed. Initially Aman did not want to marry but Nandini threatened to commit suicide. Finally, Aman married Nandini in Arya Mandir in 2021.

The couple started living in a rented house in Indore after marriage. Aman's lawyer said that post marriage, Nandini started mentally and physically harassing Aman on small issues and even though he tried to pacify her, she never listened to him.

Frustrated with Nandini's behaviour, Aman left his wife and went to Ujjain to live with his parents. After this, Nandini lodged a missing report in a police station in Indore while Aman informed his family about the entire incident.

After some days, Nandini filed a domestic violence case against Aman and filed a claim for maintenance allowance. Aman told court that he wants to live with his mother and whenever he wishes to leave his house, Nandini locks the house preventing him from leaving. Aman complained of being physically and mentally harassed by Nandini.

Aman also told the court that he is a class 12 passout and had taken admission in college but had to leave his studies because of Nandini. Now he is an unemployed.

He in turn claimed maintenance allowance from Nandini saying she runs a beauty parlour. Countering which, Nandini claimed she was unemployed. To which, Aman's lawyer told the court that when Nandini had filed her missing report in the police station, she had stated that she runs a beauty parlour.

After hearing both the sides, the court ordered Nandini to pay a maintenance allowance of Rs 5,000 to Aman.