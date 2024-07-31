Indore: Doctors Remove 1.5 Kg Tumor From Female's Body; Term it 'Rarest of Rare' Cases

Indore: Despite the progress of medical science and new treatment techniques, patients are now suffering from various types of tumor-related diseases. In one such shocking incident, a 1.5 kg tumor was removed from the stomach of a 41-year-old woman admitted to a private hospital in Indore suffering from intense stomach pain.

Doctors too were taken aback after witnessing this unusual medical condition. It is to be noted that globally, tumors weighing 15 cm to 700 grams have been operated from human stomachs to date. The astonishing feature about this tumor was its weight and size --- 1.5 kg heavy and 23 cm long.

The patient from Indore had reached Index Hospital with a complaint of stomach pain for the last few days, turning her weak and dehydrated. When Dr Anita Inani conducted various tests on the patient including sonography, MRI, blood, the reports revealed the patient having a 21 by 19 by 12 cm tumor in her stomach, stuck to the kidney and the thick blood vein directly supplying blood to the heart.

After a three-hour long operation, the huge tumor was removed from the patient's stomach without blood loss. During the operation, the doctors also helped the patient's kidney and blood vein from bursting. The patient healed well and recovered within days.

Speaking about the of the infrequency of the case, Dr Inani said that usually less than a per cent of patients have tumors in the concerned part of the stomach. Such complex tumors have been found rarely in the last 24 years, she said.

"Broad ligament fibroid tumor is found in less than one per cent of patients in this part of the body, but this case was the 'rarest of the rare' considering its whopping size," she added.

Dr Inani also warned about these tumors turning cancerous over a period. "The tumor being attached to important organs of the body including the large intestine, kidney, ureter and the veins supplying blood to the heart, increases chances of vein rupture and complicated surgeries," she added.

Dr Anita Inani, Dr Priyanka Rathore, Dr Gaurav Saxena and the hospital's anesthesia team carried out this complicated operation to save Singh and gift her a new life.