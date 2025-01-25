Indore Court Sentences Stepfather To Triple Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor

Indore: In a landmark judgement, the Indore District Court on Friday sentenced a man to triple life imprisonment for raping his minor stepdaughter. Additionally, the court imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict.

The crime, which took place in the Azad Nagar area of Indore, came to light in January 2023, after the victim confided in her school teacher during her examination. While at school, the victim appeared visibly distressed, prompting her teacher to ask about her well-being. The minor disclosed the horrific assault by her stepfather, leading the teacher to inform the victim's mother. They then informed the Indore Police about the assault.

Following the revelation, the police registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Based on the complaint registered by the victim's mother, the stepfather was arrested and presented before the court.

The prosecution, led by Special Public Prosecutor Sushila Rathore, presented compelling evidence to support the victim's allegations, ensuring a strong case against the accused. After reviewing the evidence, the court sentenced the stepfather to triple life imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 30,000.