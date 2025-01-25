ETV Bharat / state

Indore Court Sentences Stepfather To Triple Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor

A man was convicted and sentenced to triple life imprisonment by Indore District Court and also fined Rs 30,000 for raping his minor stepdaughter.

A man was convicted and sentenced to triple life imprisonment by Indore District Court and also fined Rs 30,000 for raping his minor stepdaughter.
File Photo: Indore District Court (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 25, 2025, 3:54 PM IST

Indore: In a landmark judgement, the Indore District Court on Friday sentenced a man to triple life imprisonment for raping his minor stepdaughter. Additionally, the court imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict.

The crime, which took place in the Azad Nagar area of Indore, came to light in January 2023, after the victim confided in her school teacher during her examination. While at school, the victim appeared visibly distressed, prompting her teacher to ask about her well-being. The minor disclosed the horrific assault by her stepfather, leading the teacher to inform the victim's mother. They then informed the Indore Police about the assault.

Following the revelation, the police registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Based on the complaint registered by the victim's mother, the stepfather was arrested and presented before the court.

The prosecution, led by Special Public Prosecutor Sushila Rathore, presented compelling evidence to support the victim's allegations, ensuring a strong case against the accused. After reviewing the evidence, the court sentenced the stepfather to triple life imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 30,000.

Read more

  1. Man Arrested For Raping Minor Stepdaughter In Balrampur
  2. Kerala: Man Gets 141-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Serially Raping Stepdaughter
  3. Man Held For Raping Stepdaughter In Sikkim's Soreng District

Indore: In a landmark judgement, the Indore District Court on Friday sentenced a man to triple life imprisonment for raping his minor stepdaughter. Additionally, the court imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict.

The crime, which took place in the Azad Nagar area of Indore, came to light in January 2023, after the victim confided in her school teacher during her examination. While at school, the victim appeared visibly distressed, prompting her teacher to ask about her well-being. The minor disclosed the horrific assault by her stepfather, leading the teacher to inform the victim's mother. They then informed the Indore Police about the assault.

Following the revelation, the police registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Based on the complaint registered by the victim's mother, the stepfather was arrested and presented before the court.

The prosecution, led by Special Public Prosecutor Sushila Rathore, presented compelling evidence to support the victim's allegations, ensuring a strong case against the accused. After reviewing the evidence, the court sentenced the stepfather to triple life imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 30,000.

Read more

  1. Man Arrested For Raping Minor Stepdaughter In Balrampur
  2. Kerala: Man Gets 141-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Serially Raping Stepdaughter
  3. Man Held For Raping Stepdaughter In Sikkim's Soreng District

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

3 LIFE IMPRISONMENT RAPIST FATHERINDORE DISTRICT COURT RAPIST FATHERTRIPLE LIFE IMPRISONMENT RAPISTRAPIST FATHER 3 LIFE IMPRISONMENTTRIPLE LIFE TERM STEPDAUGHTER RAPE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

National Girl Child Day Special Interview: How First Indian Woman Paralympic Deepa Malik Proved Ability Can Outshine Disability

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.