Indore Couple On A Shillong Honeymoon Goes Missing; Their Hired Scooter Found Abandoned

Indore: Mystery shrouds the sudden disappearance of Indore's transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, who went to Shillong for their honeymoon.

The anxious family members, after getting no response from them for two days, rushed to Meghalaya's capital. At their insistence, a search operation was launched by police, but they could not succeed in their attempt. The kin returned to Indore dejected. They approached the Indore Police crime branch to trace the couple.

The Madhya Pradesh government has contacted the Meghalaya government to ensure the safety and quick return of the newly married couple. Police teams from both states are now running a search operation together to find them.

Lost contact with the family after 25 May

Raja Raghuvanshi got married to Sonam on May 11. After their marriage on May 20, the couple left Indore for Shillong to celebrate their honeymoon. After reaching Shillong, the couple kept talking to their family members till May 25. After this, when both of them lost contact with their families, their kin got anxious as they were worried that their phones had been switched off.

The next day, the family left for Shillong. Sonam's brother, Govind, traced their photos in nearby locations through Google Maps and found that both of them had taken a rented Activa to visit Osra Hill.

The hired Activa found abandoned

When Sonam's brother, Govind and Raja's brother Vipin, went to Osra Hill in search of them, they found the Activa abandoned there. It is believed that when the couple had gone for a stroll in Shillong, after parking the Activa, miscreants had looted them.

They found a deep gorge there. Fearing something untoward, the family contacted Indore Police and asked for help. The family has also sought the intervention of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav regarding the matter. Indore Crime Branch DCP Rajesh Tripathi said, "We have contacted with Shillong Police. A police team is also investigating the matter."

CM Mohan Yadav spoke to Meghalaya CM

The Madhya Pradesh government has spoken to the Meghalaya government regarding the matter. Police of both states are jointly conducting a search operation. At the same time, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav posted on social media, mentioning the incident.

"The news of Indore resident newlyweds Raja and his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi has gone missing in Osara Hills of Shillong while visiting Meghalaya. It is extremely worrying. In this regard, I have spoken to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma over the phone and discussed the matter and requested quick and effective action," Yadav wrote.

In response, Chief Minister Sangma has assured every possible help from the Meghalaya police station. He said police are seriously trying to trace the location of the newlyweds. Yadav said he has directed the senior officials of Madhya Pradesh to remain in constant touch and coordinate with the Meghalaya counterparts in this matter. "I pray to God that Raja and Sonam return home safely. We are working with full commitment for their safe return," Yadav said.