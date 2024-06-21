ETV Bharat / state

Indore Airport Receives Two Hoax Bomb Threats within a Week

By PTI

Published : 11 hours ago

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Alok Kumar Sharma said that separate FIRs have been registered regarding the two hoax bomb threats.

The Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport Received Two Hoax Bomb Threats within Seven Days (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Indore: The Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh received two hoax bomb threats within a week, and separate FIRs have been registered in this connection, an official said on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Alok Kumar Sharma told reporters that an unidentified person sent an email on the official account of the airport director on Wednesday night, which threatened a bomb blast on its premises.

"Following the investigation by the police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which looks after security inside the airport, the threat turned out to be a hoax," he said.

Sharma said a case under section 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the unidentified person over the threatening mail.

The ADCP said that on Tuesday as well, fake bomb blast threat messages were sent to the airports in Indore and other cities in the country. An FIR was filed against unidentified persons at Indore Aerodrome police station, he added.

Read More:

  1. 41 Airports Across India Get Hoax Bomb Threat On Email
  2. Mumbai-Bound IndiGo Flight Receives Bomb Threat Message; Lands Safely

