Indira Gandhi 'Mishandled' Situation Following Creation Of Bangladesh: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday criticised former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for her "mishandling" of the situation following the creation of Bangladesh after India's historic 1971 win against Pakistan. In a post on X, Sarma alleged that due to failure of the political leadership of that period, creation of Bangladesh was a "historic opportunity lost".

The CM's long post comes in the wake of Congress leaders' criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after US mediation. India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

Several opposition leaders have also compared Modi with Gandhi's handling of the Indo-Pak war in 1971. Sarma titled his post as 'The Myth of Bangladesh's Creation: A Strategic Triumph, A Diplomatic Folly'. "India's 1971 military victory was decisive and historic. It broke Pakistan in two and gave birth to Bangladesh. But while our soldiers delivered a stunning battlefield success, India's political leadership failed to secure lasting strategic gains," he said.

The creation of Bangladesh is often hailed as a diplomatic triumph, but history tells a different story, he claimed. "India's military triumph in 1971 was not matched by strategic foresight. What could have been a new regional order was reduced to a one-sided act of generosity. Had Mrs. Indira Gandhi been alive today, the nation would have questioned her for mishandling the decisive victory won by our armed forces.

"The creation of Bangladesh was not a bargain — it was a historic opportunity lost," Sarma said. Presenting a set of six explanations in support of his allegation, the CM said creation of Bangladesh was a secular promise but it has become an "Islamic reality".

"India supported a secular Bangladesh. Yet by 1988, Islam was declared the state religion. Today, political Islam thrives in Dhaka, undermining the very values India fought to protect," he added.

Talking about alleged persecution of Hindus in the neighbouring nation, Sarma said the minority community was once constituted 20 per cent of Bangladesh's population, but it has now dwindled to under 8 per cent on account of 'systematic discrimination and violence', which continued and became a "shameful reality that India has largely ignored".

"The Chicken's Neck Left Exposed... Despite military dominance, India failed to resolve the vulnerability of the Siliguri Corridor. A secure land corridor through northern Bangladesh could have integrated the Northeast — but no such arrangement was ever pursued," he added. Referring to the perennial immigration issue, the Assam CM pointed out that no agreement was reached for mandated return of illegal Bangladeshi migrants.

"As a result, Assam, Bengal, and the Northeast face unchecked demographic change, sparking social unrest and political instability," he added. Sarma also claimed that India did not secure access to the strategic Chittagong Port and even after five decades, the Northeast remains landlocked.

He also alleged that insurgents found a refuge in Bangladesh and for several decades, the neighbouring country served as a base for anti-India militant groups and exploited the vacuum India failed to close in 1971. "Conclusion: A Victory Undone by Silence," Sarma said.