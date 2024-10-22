IndiGo's Kolkata-Jaipur Flight Receives Bomb Threat

Jaipur: An IndiGo flight carrying 190 people from Kolkata to Jaipur made an emergency landing at Jaipur airport following a bomb threat on Tuesday. An official at the airport said the flight with 183 passengers and seven crew members made the emergency landing at the airport.

In a statement, IndiGo said the flight 6E 394, operating from Kolkata to Jaipur, received a security-related alert and all customers were safely disembarked.

"We worked closely with the relevant authorities, and standard operating procedures were followed. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this situation may have caused our customers," it added.