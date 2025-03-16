Indigo To Operate Daily Flights To Bengaluru, Ahmedabad At Agra Airport From April 1

Agra: In a pleasing development for flyers, authorities at the Agra airport in Uttar Pradesh have decided to operate flights on the Bengaluru-Ahmedabad route throughout the week in view of the rising demand.

Flights to the Bengaluru-Ahmedabad route at the Agra airport will be available seven days a week with effect from April 1, Agra Kheria Airport Director Yogendra Singh Tomar said. Tomar said that the flights will be run by Indigo Airlines on the Bangalore-Ahmedabad route.

Indigo Airlines manager Devraj Pandey at Kheria Airport station in Agra too confirmed the development.

“The company has taken this step keeping in mind the convenience of the passengers. This new system will be implemented from April 1, 2025. Along with this, the operation of Mumbai-Hyderabad flights from Agra will continue as before.” he said.

Currently, direct flights from Agra to Bengaluru run 4 days a week and to Ahmedabad 6 days a week. The new arrangement by Indigo Airlines will be implemented from April 1. Meanwhile, Indigo Airlines has not made any change in the timings of Agra-Hyderabad and Mumbai flights. Flights to Hyderabad and Mumbai will operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday as before.

Significantly, the flights from Agra to Bengaluru and Ahmedabad remain housefull and the number of passengers is constantly increasing thereby necessitating the daily operation of flights on the said route.

Besides the said twin routes, there has also been a demand for starting flights from Agra to Surat and Goa for a long time. Officials said that in view of the rising demand to start flights to the said routes, a survey is also being conducted for direct air connectivity from Agra to Surat and Goa.

The move is expected to provide convenience to businessmen and tourists.