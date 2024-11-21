IndiGo Readies Fog Plan To Minimise Flight Disruptions

New Delhi: As North India battles dense fog and alarming AQI levels, the largest domestic carrier IndiGo has rolled out an extensive plan to mitigate operational challenges posed by adverse weather conditions. Known for its dense fog and smog, the winter season severely impacts aviation, causing frequent delays, cancellations, and diversions. Poor visibility, airport congestion, and strong winds add to the complexities.
To address these challenges, IndiGo has implemented an array of proactive strategies focusing on safety, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction.
Operational Readiness and Planning
Crews trained for low visibility operations (LVO) are strategically placed on flights during fog-prone periods. Pilots who require more favourable conditions are excluded from winter rosters to maintain operational consistency. Additionally, crews are stationed close to key airports to minimise fog-induced transportation delays. Prearranged accommodations and transportation ensure they are ready to resume flights as soon as conditions improve.
Leveraging Meteorological Expertise
A dedicated team of meteorologists at IndiGo monitors weather patterns, providing real-time updates and forecasts. They use tools like terminal aerodrome forecasts, hourly weather reports, and risk assessments to anticipate fog-related disruptions. These forecasts help optimise operations, including carrying extra fuel for holding patterns or taxi delays, thus minimising the need for diversions.
Enhanced Real-Time Coordination
IndiGo’s operations control centre (OCC) also plays a pivotal role during disruptions by ensuring the availability of CAT III and LVTO-cleared pilots and rosters that align with flight duty time limitations. Diversions are directed only to airports equipped with maintenance teams to reduce downtime, ensuring operational continuity.
Engineering and Customer Support
The engineering team ensures aircraft readiness for low-visibility operations, focusing on systems required during fog. As the fog season intensifies, the airline’s comprehensive approach ensures that flyers experience minimal inconvenience, emphasising safety and efficiency.
