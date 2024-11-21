ETV Bharat / state

IndiGo Readies Fog Plan To Minimise Flight Disruptions

New Delhi: As North India battles dense fog and alarming AQI levels, the largest domestic carrier IndiGo has rolled out an extensive plan to mitigate operational challenges posed by adverse weather conditions. Known for its dense fog and smog, the winter season severely impacts aviation, causing frequent delays, cancellations, and diversions. Poor visibility, airport congestion, and strong winds add to the complexities.

To address these challenges, IndiGo has implemented an array of proactive strategies focusing on safety, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

Operational Readiness and Planning

Crews trained for low visibility operations (LVO) are strategically placed on flights during fog-prone periods. Pilots who require more favourable conditions are excluded from winter rosters to maintain operational consistency. Additionally, crews are stationed close to key airports to minimise fog-induced transportation delays. Prearranged accommodations and transportation ensure they are ready to resume flights as soon as conditions improve.

Leveraging Meteorological Expertise