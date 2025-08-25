ETV Bharat / state

IndiGo Flight With Assam CM On Board Diverted To Agartala Due To Bad Weather In Guwahati

Agartala: A Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on board was diverted to Tripura's Agartala airport due to inclement weather conditions in the neighbouring state, an official said on Monday. The flight diversion was carried out on Sunday evening as a precautionary measure, he said.

The aircraft, later, flew to Guwahati after an improvement in the weather conditions in Guwahati, said KC Meena, the director of the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport at Agartala.

"The IndiGo flight from Mohanbari airport in Dibrugarh was unable to land in Guwahati due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, and was diverted to Agartala as a precautionary measure. Later, the aircraft departed for Guwahati," he said. The Agartala airport director said the Chief Minister’s Office in Guwahati confirmed that Sarma was on the flight.

"The diversion was due to weather conditions with no technical issues reported," Meena said. As the flight landed at the Agartala airport, Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury went there to meet Sarma. Later, in a Facebook post, Chowdhury wrote, “After getting information about the emergency landing of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ji’s aircraft at the Agartala airport due to bad weather in Guwahati, I rushed to the airport and spent some time with dada (elder brother).”