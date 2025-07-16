IndiGo Flight Escapes Crash at Patna Airport, Alert Pilot Averts Tragedy

Patna: An aviation tragedy was averted after an alert pilot of IndiGo flight swiftly decided against touchdown, sensing difficulties in landing process at Patna airport on Monday night, airport officials said. There were 173 passengers on board the Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Patna. Flight 6E-2482, which was scheduled to land at 9 pm at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, faltered during the touchdown.

The alert pilot, who sensed that the aircraft had overshot the safe landing zone due to Patna’s short runway, decided against landing and initiated a go-around, an official said.

The pilot executed a standard safety procedure as the landing could not be completed properly, an airline spokesperson said. Earlier, the sudden climbing back into the air moments after approaching the runway left passengers in panic mode.

The pilot kept the flight airborne for nearly five minutes, circling the airport four times before landing safely on the second attempt. Crew members onboard allayed fears of passengers, informing them that the aircraft had been taken off again due to technical reasons and would land shortly.

The final touchdown occurred smoothly with no injuries reported. The incident brought back memories of the tragic Alliance Air crash on July 17, 2000, when a Delhi-bound flight from Kolkata failed to land at Patna airport due to a technical glitch. The aircraft had crashed into residential quarters in Gardanibagh, claiming 66 lives, including all crew members and several on the ground.