IndiGo Airlines Changes Flight Timings To Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad Commencing October 27

The Indigo flight from Agra to Bengaluru that arrives at 3 pm will take off at 2:55 pm on October 27. ( ETV Bharat )

Agra: The timing of Indigo flights to three cities connected from here starting October 27 has been changed due to change in weather. The schedule for flights from Agra to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad has been changed and tour operators have also been informed about the same.

Director of Agra Kheria Airport Yogendra Singh Tomar said that due to the winter schedule, the timings of the currently operating flights to Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru are being changed.

The three changes: