IndiGo Airlines Changes Flight Timings To Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad Commencing October 27

Agra: The timing of Indigo flights to three cities connected from here starting October 27 has been changed due to change in weather. The schedule for flights from Agra to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad has been changed and tour operators have also been informed about the same.
Director of Agra Kheria Airport Yogendra Singh Tomar said that due to the winter schedule, the timings of the currently operating flights to Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru are being changed.
The three changes:
- -The flight from Agra to Bengaluru arrives at 3 pm. From October 27, it will take off at 2:55 pm. The flight operates four days a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
- -The flight to Mumbai arrives at 1:45 pm. From October 29, it will depart at 2:55 pm. This flight will arrive three days a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
- - The Hyderabad flight arrives at 4:40 pm. From October 29, it will depart at 3:35 pm. The flight will arrive three days a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone of the new civil enclave of the Kheria Airport here on October 20 from Varanasi.
This project is worth Rs 575 crore. On this occasion, Minister and professor SP Singh Baghel, while chairing a meeting with officials of airline company IndiGo said that operating flights from Agra to Surat and Goa will benefit the textile businessmen of Agra and surrounding areas.
