Indigenous People From Arunachal Pradesh Protest Over NHPC’s 11,300 MW Hydro Power Dam Over Siang River

According to the Siang Indigenous Farmers Union, the dam could displace over 1.5 lakh people as well as submerge 27 villages. ( ETV Bharat )

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: At a time when India has expressed serious concern over China’s 60,000 MW hydropower dam over Yarlung Tsangpo (Brahmaputra in Assam), Indigenous people from Arunachal Pradesh’s Sinag district have raised their voice against an 11,300 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) mega dam over the Siang river.

The proposed 11300 Siang Upper Multipurpose Project dam over the Siang river (Brahmaputra), with an estimated capacity of more than 11,300 MW and a height exceeding 500 meters above sea level, has triggered strong opposition and public protest from indigenous tribal communities of Arunachal Pradesh and downstream areas in Assam.

Spearheading the protest over the dam, Siang Indigenous Farmers Union (SIFF) alleged that the proposed dam could displace over 1.5 lakh people, mostly from the Adi and other indigenous tribes, as well as submerge 27 villages, leading to the loss of ancestral homes and land rights.

“It will also cause loss of agricultural land and livelihood and cultural heritage sites, including Kekar Moying, a historic Adi landmark where the historic Anglo-Abor (British Adi) fight took place," said Bhanu Tatak, legal advisor from Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum in New Delhi on Saturday.

Planned near Geku village in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, the multipurpose project was proposed by NITI Aayog in 2017.

In April 2022, the central government directed the NHPC to carry out a pre-feasibility survey to understand the technical, economic, social and environmental feasibility of the project.

A September 2024 report from NHPC estimated the cost of the dam at US$13.2 billion.

“This dam could cause destruction of biodiversity hotspots, leading to the loss of indigenous medicinal plants and disruption of riverine ecosystems as the project is proposed in seismic zone V with imminent threat of dam-triggered earthquake and other seismic activity such as erosion, flooding,” said Tatak.

She further alleged that the central government has arbitrarily deployed central armed police forces in Siang district to stop the protestors.

“Intensive protests have been ongoing to this day by local project-affected families in Siang region, opposing the proposed dam project feasibility report (PFR), leading to public anguish and desperate measures like road blockade and verbal confrontation with district authorities,” Tatak said.