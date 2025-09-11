Indigenous Communities Take To Streets Over ST Status Demands In Assam
Sporadic protests erupted in upper Assam's Tinsukia and western Assam’s Golakganj over the ethnic communities' demand of ST status.
Published : September 11, 2025 at 12:43 PM IST
Tinsukia/Dhubri: Two of Assam's major ethnic communities - the Moran and the Koch Rajbongshi – on Wednesday staged massive protest demonstrations in Tinsukia and Dhubri districts respectively, renewing their decades-long demands for Scheduled Tribe(ST) status.
AMSU Torch Protest In Upper Assam
In upper Assam’s Tinsukia district, the Moran community, under the banner of the All Moran Students’ Union (AMSU), led a massive torch rally that drew over 20,000 participants. The demonstrators marched through the streets of Talap, Kakopathar, Margherita, and Tinsukia town, demanding ST status and Sixth Schedule autonomy - promises they allege were first made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016 but never fulfilled.
“The BJP has ruled for 10 years. Where is the ST status they promised within the first 100 days?” said Palindra Borah, president of AMSU, addressing the crowd at a protest meeting held at Tinsukia Chariali. “If our demands are ignored again before the 2026 elections, we will be compelled to launch a more aggressive and sustained movement,” he warned.
Calling the government "deceptive" and "insincere", AMSU has issued a 72-hour deadline for the government to act. Failing which, they plan to launch a statewide economic blockade starting September 15.
Simultaneous AKRSU Protest
Simultaneously, the All Koch Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU) organized a large protest march in western Assam’s Golakganj area, under Dhubri district, pressing their twin demands for ST status and a separate Kamatapur state.
The protest, which began from Chilarai College and moved towards Golakganj town, was met with a police blockade. Tensions quickly escalated as security forces, including CRPF personnel, resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd, resulting in injuries to over 50 protesters, including women and student leaders.
In the aftermath, several critically injured individuals were transferred to Dhubri Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment. The incident prompted immediate intervention from state minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, who visited the injured at the hospital late at night. Taking note of the police excesses, the minister ordered the suspension of Golakganj OC Devajit Kalita and Gauripur OC Chiranjeev Lahon, placing them under reserve duty pending inquiry.
“We condemn the police brutality. Why does the government always remember our existence only before elections?” questioned Jayakanta Rajbongshi, general secretary of AKRSU, during a press briefing outside the hospital.
Long-Standing Promises, Rising Frustration
Both the Moran and Koch Rajbongshi communities have been agitating for ST status for decades. The BJP-led central government had promised constitutional safeguards to six indigenous communities in Assam - including Moran and Koch Rajbongshi - as early as 2016. However, no conclusive legislation or implementation has materialized to date.
With the 2026 Assam Assembly elections approaching, both communities have vowed to intensify their agitation if concrete action is not taken soon. The potential for unrest looms large as the state struggles to balance ethnic aspirations with political priorities.
Read More: