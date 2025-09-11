ETV Bharat / state

Indigenous Communities Take To Streets Over ST Status Demands In Assam

Tinsukia/Dhubri: Two of Assam's major ethnic communities - the Moran and the Koch Rajbongshi – on Wednesday staged massive protest demonstrations in Tinsukia and Dhubri districts respectively, renewing their decades-long demands for Scheduled Tribe(ST) status.

AMSU Torch Protest In Upper Assam

In upper Assam’s Tinsukia district, the Moran community, under the banner of the All Moran Students’ Union (AMSU), led a massive torch rally that drew over 20,000 participants. The demonstrators marched through the streets of Talap, Kakopathar, Margherita, and Tinsukia town, demanding ST status and Sixth Schedule autonomy - promises they allege were first made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016 but never fulfilled.

Indigenous communities protest over ST status demands in Assam (ETV Bharat)

“The BJP has ruled for 10 years. Where is the ST status they promised within the first 100 days?” said Palindra Borah, president of AMSU, addressing the crowd at a protest meeting held at Tinsukia Chariali. “If our demands are ignored again before the 2026 elections, we will be compelled to launch a more aggressive and sustained movement,” he warned.

Calling the government "deceptive" and "insincere", AMSU has issued a 72-hour deadline for the government to act. Failing which, they plan to launch a statewide economic blockade starting September 15.