Kerala Gets India's Widest Single-Pillar Flyover in Kasaragod, Sets A National Benchmark

Kasaragod: Kerala is all set to officially inaugurate India's widest single-pillar flyover as part of the Thalapadi–Chengala National Highway development in the Kasaragod district. The engineering marvel, stretching from Karanthakkad to Nullipady, stands as a symbol of modern infrastructure.

At 27 meters wide and over 5.5 meters tall, the 1.16 km long single-pillar flyover surpasses similar structures in Vijayawada and Avinashi (Coimbatore), which are only 24 meters wide. The project is supported by 30 massive single-pillars, making it the largest of its kind in South India.

Built by Uralungal Society with Precision and Pride

The construction was led by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), marking its foray into national highway projects. C. Jishnu, an engineer in the project, said, "We were initially concerned about taking up such a large project, especially being our first national highway work. But with strong teamwork, local support, and an uncompromising approach to quality, we not only met expectations but exceeded them."

Despite Kerala witnessing heavy rains during monsoons that delayed the final phase, the work from Thalapadi to Chengala was completed largely on schedule. The project kicked off on November 18, 2021, with a deadline set for March 2025. With rain disrupting the final phase, the highway’s first reach is now functionally complete, and the provisional completion certificate has been issued on August 25, 2025.

Human Effort and Tragedy

The massive project was powered by 2,500 workers, primarily permanent employees, who toiled around the clock. The flyover and bridge construction was handled by dedicated teams, with one engineer and a team leader overseeing every 10 km. Tragically, two workers lost their lives during the final stages.

Cutting-Edge Safety and Monitoring Systems