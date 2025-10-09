Kerala Gets India's Widest Single-Pillar Flyover in Kasaragod, Sets A National Benchmark
The flyover is 27 meters wide and over 5.5 meters tall. Designed innovatively 1.16 km long single-pillar flyover stretches from Karanthakkad to Nullypady
Kasaragod: Kerala is all set to officially inaugurate India's widest single-pillar flyover as part of the Thalapadi–Chengala National Highway development in the Kasaragod district. The engineering marvel, stretching from Karanthakkad to Nullipady, stands as a symbol of modern infrastructure.
At 27 meters wide and over 5.5 meters tall, the 1.16 km long single-pillar flyover surpasses similar structures in Vijayawada and Avinashi (Coimbatore), which are only 24 meters wide. The project is supported by 30 massive single-pillars, making it the largest of its kind in South India.
Built by Uralungal Society with Precision and Pride
The construction was led by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), marking its foray into national highway projects. C. Jishnu, an engineer in the project, said, "We were initially concerned about taking up such a large project, especially being our first national highway work. But with strong teamwork, local support, and an uncompromising approach to quality, we not only met expectations but exceeded them."
Despite Kerala witnessing heavy rains during monsoons that delayed the final phase, the work from Thalapadi to Chengala was completed largely on schedule. The project kicked off on November 18, 2021, with a deadline set for March 2025. With rain disrupting the final phase, the highway’s first reach is now functionally complete, and the provisional completion certificate has been issued on August 25, 2025.
Human Effort and Tragedy
The massive project was powered by 2,500 workers, primarily permanent employees, who toiled around the clock. The flyover and bridge construction was handled by dedicated teams, with one engineer and a team leader overseeing every 10 km. Tragically, two workers lost their lives during the final stages.
Cutting-Edge Safety and Monitoring Systems
Several state-of-the-art road safety and monitoring systems have been used in the project, including 39 high-definition 360° cameras spanning the 39-km stretch, six digital screens display real-time traffic updates, and two screens monitoring vehicle speeds. Besides, a fully operational ATMS (Advanced Traffic Management System) alerts the control room in Manjeswaram in case of accidents. Emergency services, including 1033 ambulances, can be dispatched within seconds, sources said. In addition to there will be provision for real-time weather data—including wind speed, rainfall, and temperature— which are monitored. Patrol vehicles are on continuous rounds while digital signages provide immediate alerts for diversions and emergencies on the flyover.
Addressing Rule Violations
While the road is technologically advanced, non-compliance with traffic rules is emerging as a key issue. ULCCS officials confirmed that several violations have already been detected and handed over to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The Motor Vehicles Department is actively monitoring the control room, and fines are being issued for offenders.
Local Support Was Key
According to Jishnu, none of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of the locals. "The local community played a huge role. From resolving issues around underpasses to supporting us during tough phases, their cooperation made a real difference," he said.
Looking Ahead
ULCCS will manage operations and maintenance of the flyover for the next 15 years, ensuring the infrastructure remains in top condition.
