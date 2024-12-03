ETV Bharat / state

Belgian Shepherds To Combat Poaching In India's Forests As Country's First Tracker Dog Training Centre Launched in Bandipur

Tracker Dog Training Centre in Bandipur (ETV Bharat)
Chamarajanagar: A pioneering tracker dog training centre has been established at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Gudlupet taluk to combat poaching and protect forest resources. Inaugurated on Monday by Mysore Circle Forest Conservator Malathi Priya and Ramesh Kumar, this is the first such centre in the country.

The Forest Department has introduced the use of Belgian Shepherd dogs, renowned for their intelligence and operational expertise in dense forests. Previously deployed in Naxal-affected areas, these dogs will now assist in detecting criminals, tracking poachers, and uncovering explosives within forested areas.

The centre currently houses 12 dogs and a team of 20 staff members. So far, eight dogs have been received, with training set to continue until October 2025. After completing their training, these dogs will be deployed in Bandipore, Nagarholes, Bhadra, Biligiri Ranganath Temple, (BRT), and Kali Tiger reserves. The department plans to train and deploy 10 dogs annually to enhance forest surveillance and anti-poaching efforts.

Shifting Training to Forest Department

Previously, tracker dogs were trained by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Haryana. Now, for the first time, the Forest Department itself will manage the training process. This move is expected to improve the efficiency of dog-handler teams in addressing forest crimes.

The initiative underscores the Forest Department's innovative approach to wildlife conservation and forest protection. By integrating Belgian Shepherd dogs into its operations, the development aims to bolster anti-poaching measures and safeguard forest ecosystems.

