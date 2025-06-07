India's First Radio Collar Project to Track Fishing Cats Begins In Koringa Sanctuary

Tallarevu: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, a radio collar tracking project has been launched to study and estimate the population of elusive fishing cats in the Koringa Wildlife Sanctuary. The project, a collaboration between the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department, aims to enhance conservation efforts by monitoring the movement of these rare and shy mangrove-dwelling wildcats.
As part of the project, fishing cats are being fitted with specially designed radio collar rings which help researchers track their movements via mobile technology. Each collar, costing between ₹3–4 lakhs, is a sophisticated device enabling real-time monitoring. So far, three collars have been deployed, and the plan is to install ten such collars to gather comprehensive data on the species' current population and behaviour patterns.
Movement Monitored in Mangroves
To supplement the radio collars, 90 trap cameras have been mounted on trees across a one-square-kilometre area of the mangrove forests. These motion-sensitive cameras help scientists constantly observe the activities and habitat of the fishing cats, ensuring a fuller understanding of their distribution and density.
Scientific and Veterinary Oversight
Before collaring, all animals undergo thorough health checkups to ensure they are fit for tracking, and they are released back into the wild after thorough assessments by veterinary experts.
The team leading the project includes senior WII scientist and project head Dr. Bilal Habib, radio collar expert Dr. Shahid Khan, veterinary officer Dr. Sananth, project manager Kunal Gokule, forest researcher Dr. D. Mahesh Babu, and field assistant Santosh.
According to District Forest Officer D. Ravindranath Reddy, the last recorded population of fishing cats in the sanctuary was 115 in 2018. The current project is aimed at reassessing their numbers by 2025, helping formulate better protection and habitat management strategies.