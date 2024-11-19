India's First Methanol Plant With Carbon Capture Tech To Come Up In Telangana

Hyderabad: In a path-breaking initiative, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is setting up India’s first methanol production plant using carbon dioxide emissions from a thermal power plant. The experimental plant near the Singareni Thermal Power Station in Pegadapalli of Mancherial district will produce 180 kg of methanol daily from 500 kgs of carbon dioxide.

This innovative approach uses carbon capture technology which will capture carbon dioxide emitted by thermal power plants, which is then mixed with hydrogen to produce methanol, a versatile liquid used across various industries. The facility aims to explore the potential of transforming harmful emissions into valuable industrial chemicals, setting the stage for large-scale methanol production in India.

The Process and Collaboration

The thermal power station at Singareni is equipped with electrostatic precipitators (ESPs) to minimise carbon emissions. The new methanol plant integrates with these systems, capturing 500 kgs of carbon dioxide daily from the plant’s chimney. With technical support from Bengaluru-based Breath Applied Sciences Pvt Ltd and under the leadership of Jawaharlal Nehru Center for Advanced Scientific Research, the project is funded by Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL), a research wing of Coal India.

The construction, overseen by Singareni, is slated to be completed by the end of next month, with an official launch expected shortly thereafter.

A Game-Changer for Methanol Production

Methanol is an essential raw material in industries like fertilizers, acrylic plastics, synthetic fibres, textiles, plywood, and paints. CMD Balaram of SCCL highlighted that India imports approximately 80 million tons of methanol annually to meet its domestic demand of 120 million tons. The successful operation of this experimental plant could reduce dependency on imports, benefiting both the company and boosting national economy.

Sales to various companies - CMD Balaram

"Methanol is widely used in the manufacture of fertilizers, acrylic plastic, synthetic, fibre textiles, plywood, and paints. The Singareni company is likely to sell methanol to various industries. Out of the 120 million tons of methanol used for domestic needs, around 80 million tons are currently being imported from other countries. if this project is domestically successful, there are chances of financial benefit not only for the organisation but also for the country,'' CMD Balaram said.

Future Plans

If the pilot project proves successful, Coal India plans to expand into large-scale methanol production, contributing significantly to India’s energy transition and industrial sustainability. The venture not only promises financial gains but also represents a step toward reducing carbon footprints and promoting circular economy practices in the power and manufacturing sectors.

The innovative project positions Singareni as a leader in transforming emissions into valuable resources, paving the way for sustainable industrial practices.