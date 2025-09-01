ETV Bharat / state

India's First MedTech University To Open In Visakhapatnam

India’s first MedTech University, housed in a striking globe-shaped building at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone, will soon open to train innovators and healthcare technology leaders.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 1, 2025 at 2:15 PM IST

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam is set to become home to India’s first MedTech University, which will soon be opened at the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ). The campus, designed as a five-storey glass globe, has already drawn attention as much for its striking look as for its focus on advanced medical technology education.

The institution is in its final stages of completion and will be operated under a Public-Private Partnership model. The courses offered here will include MBA, MTech, PhD and other specialised certifications pertaining to medical technology and medical regulatory affairs. Officials said the curriculum is being shaped with inputs from industry experts to match the global healthcare sector's needs.

The Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone campus currently hosts over 150 companies involved in medical device manufacturing and research. The new university is expected to deepen this ecosystem and strengthen Visakhapatnam’s role as a hub for medical technology. Industry observers believe the project could help India attract international collaborations and investment in the field.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had unveiled the building in July last year, calling it a milestone for both Andhra Pradesh and the country. The authorities concerned with the university are expected to announce the admission criteria, admission guidelines, and course details soon.

