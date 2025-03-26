India's First Garbage Cafe In Chhattisgarh To Face Closure; Political Row Erupts

Surguja: To fight pollution and protect the environment, Ambikapur Municipal Corporation opened a Garbage Cafe in the year 2019. The first objective of this cafe was to discourage plastic waste. Through this scheme, food is given to those people who collect plastic and deposit it in this cafe.

Those, who deposit one kg of plastic waste, get free food. In exchange for half a kg of plastic waste, people get free breakfast. Now, the Ambikapur Municipal Corporation under the new governemnt is planning to close this scheme.

This garbage cafe, managed by Ambikapur Municipal Corporation, gave Chhattisgarh recognition in the country and the world. When it was launched in the year 2019, all the BJP leaders heaped praised on it. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri praised the initiative. Now, after just five years, leaders of his own party are raising questions about this scheme.

MIC member Manish Singh said that this scheme is just a 'show-off scheme', so it will be closed. "I have visited the garbage cafe. The purpose for which the scheme was launched is not fulfilled. This scheme is a failure. This cafe does not have a contract. Work is being done without a contract. They will be punished," Manjusha Bhagat, mayor of Ambikapur Municipal Corporation, said.

Manish Singh, MIC Member said, "Some schemes of the previous government were just for show. Garbage cafe is one of them. Deposit plastic and we will give you food, the basic idea of ​​the scheme was right but it was not being implemented properly. The area where the garbage cafe is operating is the bus stand area. Due to this, passengers are facing problems. If needed, we will shift it somewhere else, but right now we will close it."

Former mayor slams move

Former mayor Ajay Tirkey is unhappy with the decision of closure of Ambikapur Municipal Corporation. "The BJP has now decided to close the cafe for which the city got recognition. They sold BSNL, sold railways, and in a few days who knows what else they will sell. Congress thinks of building and BJP does the opposite," Tirkey said.

Focus on cleanliness

At present, Ambikapur city produces zero waste. A city-level federation has been formed by combining different women groups. As many as 480 women work in this federation. Out of that number, 450 women collect garbage from homes. The remaining 30 work in the depot. These women use 150 e-rickshaws to collect garbage from house to house. The garbage from the houses is collected from four different parts.

After collecting garbage, it is sold. The pile is brought to 20 SLRM centres, where they are segregated. The sorted garbage is sent to the segregation centre located at the sanitary park. Mostly, the garbage is sold directly, but plastic, C&D waste, medical waste are processed. Plastic is being reused by making granules.