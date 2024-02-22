India's first dual lobe liver transplant in Jaipur

Jaipur: Rajasthan's first dual lobe liver transplant has been successfully conducted by a team of doctors of Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Hospital wherein two livers have been simultaneously transplanted in one person.

This is the country's first case of dual liver transplant in a person weighing more than 125 kg. More than 30 transplant experts achieved the success by conducting the surgey that lasted for 16 hours.

Liver transplant specialist of the college and hospital, Dr. Namish N Mehta, said that the liver of the same patient has been transplanted from two different persons. 50 year old Inderpal's weight was 126 kg and had many symptoms like jaundice, watery stomach, swelling, anemia etc. He had difficulty in eating and drinking as well.

In such a situation, liver transplant was the only solution. It was difficult to get a liver of such a large size in proportion to the patient's weight. The liver of two persons has been transplanted to the patient, in which a liver weighing 520 grams was taken from his wife and a liver weighing 220 grams was taken from the patient's sister-in-law. During this period, about 15 units of blood were transfused to the patient. Now the patient is completely healthy.

Normally, the right organ received from the donor is added to the patient's liver on the right side and the left donor organ is added to the left side. The tiny portal artery, the portal vein, the bile duct, and four blood vessels that take blood to and from the liver, had to be joined together with precision and care. Liver replacement of such a heavy patient was a serious challenge. Besides, the size of the liver was also large. The size of the right portion of the 520 gram liver received from his wife was not sufficient. That is why liver of another donor, who was the patient's sister-in-law, was prepared for implant.

First the patient's damaged liver was removed. The right liver received from his wife and liver received from his sister-in-law were transplanted. At the same time, the liver was partially removed from both the donors through major surgery. During this period, fifteen units of blood were also given to the patient. Such a complex operation is possible only at two or three selected transplant centers in the country. The donors were cured after one week and the patient after 20 days of intensive treatment and sent home.

University Chairman Dr Vikas Chandra Swarnakar said that Dr Namish Mehta has done more than 1500 successful liver transplants so far. Along with this, the role of two other surgeons Dr. Anand Nagar, Dr. Vinay Mahala, liver disease specialist Dr. Karan Kumar, Dr. VA Saraswat, transplant anesthetist Dr. Ganesh Nimjhe, Dr. Anand Jain, Dr. Gaurav Goyal was also important. Also modular operation theatres, dedicated intensive care without infection made this life-saving effort successful. So far 93 liver transplants have been done by Mahatma Gandhi Medical College.