India's First 8-Lane Tunnel: Engineering Marvel On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

By Manish Gautam

Kota: In a historic leap towards India's infrastructure development, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's longest tunnel is taking shape here in Rajasthan. The country’s first 8-lane tunnel boasts state-of-the-art technology and promises to reduce travel time, a 100-year guarantee, and a commitment to safety and environmental sustainability.

The excavation of the tunnel that passes through Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve is almost complete, and now it will be enhanced with modern facilities like ventilation, AI monitoring, a fire safety system, and an emergency exit.

Officials said the tunnel would have mobile network boosters and FM frequency systems to maintain the communication network inside the tunnel, which will provide seamless connectivity to the passengers. “We will also install a special Lux lighting effect, which will ensure safe and smooth travel for the drivers,” they said.

Delay in Construction

The construction of this tunnel was to be completed by January 2024, but due to a delay in getting environmental clearance (EC), the construction work could not start on time. The engineers encountered clay rocks during the excavation, which slowed down the pace of the excavation, per officials.

“Due to a flowing drain at one place, water filled the tunnel during the blast, which affected the excavation. Despite these challenges, the team of experts carried forward the construction work using high-tech strategies,” they said.

Current Status of Tunnel

This tunnel comprises two parallel tunnels, having four lanes each. The length of both tunnels is 4.9 km, out of which 3.3 km will be an underground tunnel, and the remaining 1.6 km will be constructed using cut-and-cover technology.

The excavation of one part of the tunnel from Kota to Chechat has been completed, which has already been opened in a breakthrough ceremony on Friday. Now, 60 meters of excavation work is still pending from Chechat to Kota, which will take about a month to complete.

“Tube-1 of the tunnel from Kota to Chechat is completed while excavation is still going on in Tube-2. It will be completed by March. After this, excavation will be done to increase the width and height in some parts of the tunnel,” SK Singh, Senior Manager Liaison of Dilip Builcon Limited (DBL), the executing agency said.

Construction going on inside the tunnel (ETV Bharat)

The excavation of the tunnel is expected to be completed by June, after which road construction and other works will start, he said.

“The road construction will start after the excavation process is complete. Along with this, many works, including lighting, sensors, pollution control, SCADA, and AI monitoring, are to be done. The construction of the tunnel will be completed by December 2025,” Singh said.

According to officials, the width of both tunnel tubes is less reduced in some areas but will be raised by March. The breadth will be raised from nine to 19 meters, and the height from eight to eleven meters. “Security and other technical arrangements will be established. The work of connecting road construction, electrical systems, and communication facilities will be done rapidly,” they said.

The breakthrough ceremony of the tunnel was done on Friday and was celebrated by the engineers and workers after crossing the tunnel. During this, many officials, including the General Manager of DBL, Sanjay Kumar Rathore; NHAI Project Director Sandeep Agarwal; and General Manager of Technical Yogesh Brar, were present.

Engineers and workers during breakthrough ceremony of one of the tubes of the tunnel (ETV Bharat)

Know the Features of Tunnel

100-Year Guarantee: The tunnel, being built at Rs 1000 crores, is being constructed with a strength of 100 years. This will be India's most modern tunnel, in which world-class technology has been used. The construction company will operate and maintain it for the first five years.

The tunnel, being built at Rs 1000 crores, is being constructed with a strength of 100 years. This will be India's most modern tunnel, in which world-class technology has been used. The construction company will operate and maintain it for the first five years. Drilling and Blasting Technique: The tunnel is being built using drilling and blasting techniques. Excavation has been done to a depth of 50 to 200 meters below the ground.

The tunnel is being built using drilling and blasting techniques. Excavation has been done to a depth of 50 to 200 meters below the ground. Pollution Sensor: Special sensors will be installed in the tunnel to monitor dangerous gases like nitrogen, carbon monoxide, and sulphur. Automatic systems will also be installed to remove these gases.

Special sensors will be installed in the tunnel to monitor dangerous gases like nitrogen, carbon monoxide, and sulphur. Automatic systems will also be installed to remove these gases. Lux Lighting Effect: Lux lighting effect will be used in the tunnel to protect drivers from sudden changes in darkness and light. The light will gradually decrease upon entering the tunnel and will be increased again before exiting.

Lux lighting effect will be used in the tunnel to protect drivers from sudden changes in darkness and light. The light will gradually decrease upon entering the tunnel and will be increased again before exiting. 104 Jet Fans: 104 jet fans will be installed in the tunnel to maintain ventilation and oxygen levels.

Some facts related to the tunnel (ETV Bharat)

Waterproof Structure: The entire tunnel is being made waterproof so that there is no leakage of water inside.

The entire tunnel is being made waterproof so that there is no leakage of water inside. SCADA Control System: A SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system will be installed for the safety of the tunnel, which will monitor the speed and other activities of vehicles. There will be control rooms at both ends of the tunnel, where CCTV cameras and AI-based surveillance systems will be monitored.

A SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system will be installed for the safety of the tunnel, which will monitor the speed and other activities of vehicles. There will be control rooms at both ends of the tunnel, where CCTV cameras and AI-based surveillance systems will be monitored. Emergency Passage: 12 emergency passages have been made to connect both tubes at a distance of every 300 meters, which can be used in case of an accident or emergency.

12 emergency passages have been made to connect both tubes at a distance of every 300 meters, which can be used in case of an accident or emergency. Effect on Environment and Traffic: General Manager Rathor said that this tunnel is not just an infrastructure project, but it is also an important part of environmental protection and facilitating traffic.

“It has been constructed to protect the ecology of Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve so that the natural habitat of wildlife is not harmed. At the same time, traffic on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be faster and safer, which will save time and fuel,” he said.

“The target has been set to complete the construction of the entire tunnel by December 2025. The construction of this tunnel will make the journey on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway safer and more convenient than before, as well as the construction of the highway will be possible while maintaining the environmental balance of Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve,” he said.

Engineers and other workers engaged in the construction of the tunnel (ETV Bharat)

“This project will also boost the local economy, as local labourers and engineers will be employed in construction work. In the future, this tunnel will set a new standard in Indian infrastructure,” Rathore added.

About Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The Delhi–Mumbai Expressway is a 1,350-kilometer and eight-lane wide access-controlled express that is currently being built and partially operational. This is also upgradable up to 12 lanes and will connect India's financial centre, Mumbai, with New Delhi, the country's capital.