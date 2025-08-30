Indians Will Get To See Fabled Vrindavani Vastra In 2027

Guwahati: The Assam government has successfully negotiated a deal with the British Museum to bring the legendary 16th-century Vrindavani Vastra back for a temporary exhibition. This is being seen as a major victory for the state's cultural heritage. The Vrindavani Vastra is a rare piece of textile. This was disclosed by the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Dispur on Saturday.

Sarma said the Vastra will be brought to the state for 18 months in 2027. The British Museum has set several conditions for this temporary loan of which a modern museum in Guwahati is one. A private company JSW, has taken the responsibility for building this museum under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and the government has allocated one bigha of land in Khanapara in Guwahati for the purpose.

The Vrindavani Vastra is a unique example of textile art planned and created by the great social reformer and Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva in the 16th century on the request of the Koch King Maharaja Naranarayan, who ruled over parts of modern-day Assam and West Bengal.

The childhood stories of Lord Krishna in Vrindavan, his divine pastimes and various events are woven with thread on this cloth. These are a valuable part of Assamese Vaishnavite religious tradition. A masterpiece of sacred art, the Vrindavani Vastra is a central part of Assamese Vaishnavism.

This revered textile is a profound symbol of devotion that continues to hold immense cultural and spiritual significance. In Sankardeva's Namghar and Satra traditions, this cloth helped spread Krishna’s devotion as religious stories were presented in a pictorial way among the common people. This has enriched the heritage of Assamese culture and art. Currently, it is kept in a specially preserved condition at the British Museum, and its general exhibition has been stopped. It can be viewed only with prior permission.

Head of Barpeta Satra Dr. Babul Chandra Das disclosed that the historic Vrindavani Vastra was woven at the Satra between 1567 and 1568 AD.

"Maharaja Naranarayan had discussed with Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva about expressing the entire divine acts of Lord Krishna on one cloth. At that time, the Mahapurush decided to weave it in Tatikuchi, now Barpeta, which had many skilled weavers, and gave the responsibility to his beloved disciple Gopal Tanti. Accordingly, Gopal Tanti, with the help of Barpeta's weavers, wove the 180-foot long and 90-foot wide Vrindavani Vastra and presented it to Maharaja Naranarayana, who had supplied the thread for the cloth," he said.

This Vastra went to Tibet through war and trade from where it was taken to Europe and finally collected by the British Museum in the late 19th century. Some parts of it are also in a museum in France. The Assam Chief Minister said, "The British Museum curator and author Richard Blurton has provided key insights into the historic textile in his book. His research on the Vrindavani Vastra was so extensive that it even included a visit to Assam.”

He said that he had personally seen the Vrindavani Vastra in the British Museum. In a letter sent to the Chief Minister, the Director of the British Museum, Dr. Nicholas Cullinan, has listed the conditions that must be fulfilled before the Vrindavani Vastra can be loaned to Assam for its 18-month exhibition in 2027.

Sarma said that a new museum needs to be built to provide a conducive environment and security standards to the Vastra as no museum in Assam is currently capable of preserving it according to the standards of the British Museum.

Before this four-century-old Vrindavani Vastra is loaned to Assam, a digital exhibition of this Vastra will be arranged in Assam in February 2026, just before the assembly elections at Guwahati's Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra. This will give the public a first look at the ancient textile ahead of its physical loan.

The British Museum will lend the Vastra for exhibition in Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) and Assam in 2027 after an assurance from the Government of India that it will be sent back. A new edition of Richard Blurton's book will coincide with the exhibition, which will also include contemporary research. It will be translated into Hindi and Assamese to make it accessible to young researchers and the local public.

Sarma further said that he intends visiting the British Museum in October or November to finalise the deal on exhibiting the Vastra. He said that if the Vastra is successfully exhibited, it will be easier to bring it back to other museums as well. Sarma said that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has given necessary instructions and assured full cooperation in this context.