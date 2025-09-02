Two Hyderabad Students Killed In Road Accident In UK

ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad: Two students from Hyderabad were killed and seven others injured in a collision between two cars in the UK, officials said on Tuesday. According to sources, the accident occurred on Monday in Essex city on the Dual Carriageway A130 at Rayleigh Spur roundabout.

The incident took place when the group of students were returning home after participating in Ganesh Nimmajanam. The deceased have been identified as Tarre Chaitanya (22), a native of Nadargul, and Rapolu Rishi Teja (21), of Uppal.

The injured were admitted to Royal London Hospital, where the condition of some of them was stated to be critical. The victims are all from the Telugu states.

The injured have been identified as Sai Goutham Ravulla, Nuthan Thatikayala, Gopichandh Batamekala, Manohar Sabbani, Yuva Teja Reddy Gurram, Vamshi Golla, and Venkata Sumanth Pentyala.