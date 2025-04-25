Indian Women Married In Pakistan Not Allowed To Return, Create Ruckus At Attari-Wagah Border In Punjab

Amritsar: Indian women married in Pakistan created a ruckus at Attari-Wagah border after their were not allowed to leave for the neighbouring country.

Stating they should not be separated from their children, the women alleged they were asked to go to the High Commission which was closed. A protester said she is married to a Pakistani national and her children are Pakistani citizens. She said she has applied for citizenship of Pakistan and has proof of it. "I came here from Jodhpur but since I am still an Indian, I was prevented from crossing the border," she alleged. The woman said she had come to India to meet her parents on a one-month visa and was supposed to leave India on April 27.

Shanjia from Delhi, who is married to a man from Karachi, said she had come to meet her parents and is now not being allowed to return. "My in-laws are in Karachi, I have four children and they did not get a visa to visit India. I came here (Delhi) for only 15 days, but now I am not being allowed to return," she said. Shanjia appealed the government to facilitate her return to Pakistan.

As per reports, those women who had come with their children to India were prevented from returning to Pakistan. But their children were allowed to cross the border much to the consternation of the women, who argued with officials and BSF personnel at the border and raised slogains outside the Immigration Check Post at Attari border.

They alleged that the attitude of the authorities was unjust and insensitive. Although the authorities tried to control the situation and pacify the women, the latter remained adamant and said they too should be allowed to cross the border along with their children. The incident has once again raised questions on cross-border marital relations and the legal complications associated with them.

The Indian Government has taken stringent steps against Pakistan after the dastardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. As per one of the decisions, nobody is allowed to go to Pakistan from India and come to India from the neighbouring country. Pakistani citizens who had come to India on valid visas have been given time to leave the country within 48 hours. The government has also closed the Attari-Wagah border.