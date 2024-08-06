ETV Bharat / state

"Went Without Food And Water For 2 Days", Recalls Stranded Truck Driver On Returning From Bangladesh

Cooch Behar (West Bengal): The ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh, impacting trade and communication with India, has put several truck drivers in a tight spot while nearly 190 of them returned to the country with panic writ large on their faces.

"The situation in Bangladesh is extremely bad. I was confined without food and drink for two days. I have not eaten anything since yesterday," one of the truck drivers who returned to India said.

Amid the violence, the process of repatriating Indian truck drivers began on Monday evening. Additional Superintendent of Police of Mathabhanga of Cooch Behar Sandip Garai, SDPO of Mekhliganj Police Ashis Subba, CI (Circle Inspector) of Mekhligonj Police Abhijit Sarkar, OC of Immigration Checkpost Surjit Biswas, Customs Superintendent Kundan Chauhan along with BSF officers were present at the Indo-Bangladesh International Check Post at Changrabandha.

Security has been tightened and restrictions imposed in view of the present situation in the neighbouring country. Nearly 207 Indian trucks carrying goods got stuck at the Indo-Bangladesh Burimari Land Port. Of them, 190 drivers were brought back to India on Monday but remaining 17 are still stuck in Bangladesh.

"Last Saturday I went to Bangladesh with a truck loaded with stones. We were stranded for two days while all shops remained closed. I am almost in a state of fasting. We did not get any help from the traders in Bangladesh. Finally, we have managed to return to India," Mansoor Ali, an Indian driver who was stuck in Bangladesh, said after landing here.