Indian Tourists Boycott Turkey And Azerbaijan Over Stance On Operation Sindoor

Varanasi: Following recent heightened tensions between India and Pakistan and the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, Indian people are reportedly upset with governments of Turkey and Azerbaijan. Consequently, many Indians now incline to sever ties with these nations and are specifically taking steps affecting their tourism industries.

This trend has begun in Uttar Pradesh. People from the Purvanchal region, especially Varanasi, have recently cancelled their planned tourist trips to Turkey and Azerbaijan. The number of cancellations has so far reached 15,000, marking the start of a boycott campaign against both countries. This figure is expected to rise to between 25,000 and 30,000 in the coming days.

According to sources, there has been a 50 per cent cancellation of tourist trips to these countries within a week. Dr. Ajay Singh, the national coordinator of the Tourist Guides Federation of India, stated that last year, Turkey's tourism packages worth Rs 3,400 crore were sold in Uttar Pradesh alone. This time, they are facing the consequences for Pakistan's nefarious actions.

Singh explained that tourism contributes over 10 per cent to the GDP of Turkey and Azerbaijan, with Indian tourists being the largest contributors. "If we consider the figures for both countries, approximately 40 per cent of tourists in Turkey are Indian, while Indian tourists bolster 70 per cent of Azerbaijan's tourism business," he said.

Azerbaijan to suffer more from the boycott

Last year, 37,500 people from India, especially Purvanchal, visited Turkey and Azerbaijan, while only 7,000 people came to India from these two countries. The current situation will likely be beneficial for tourism in India as tourists will probably stay within our country instead of going there. However, the boycott will particularly cripple Azerbaijan's tourism business.

Singh said that the majority of those cancelled bookings were from Varanasi, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Basti, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lucknow, Azamgarh, and several areas of the Awadh region.

Regarding the figures, in the past week, over 15,000 people, including major tour companies, have boycotted these two countries. Tour companies have immediately stopped promoting tourism to these nations and announced 100% cancellation and refunds.