Indian Spermtech Seized In Hyderabad for Illegal Sperm And Egg Collection, Six arrested

The operation came to light following a raid conducted by the Task Force on July 25, revealing disturbing details of an unregulated and illegal business.

Representational Image
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 30, 2025 at 2:58 PM IST

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on illegal fertility operations, Hyderabad police on Tuesday seized the ‘Indian Spermtech’ centre located in Regimental Bazaar, Secunderabad, after uncovering its unauthorised collection and trade of human sperm and eggs. The operation came to light following a raid conducted by the Task Force on July 25, revealing details of an unregulated and illegal business.

Led by Gopalapuram Inspector Madhu Kumar, Sub-Inspector Venugopal, and officials from the revenue and medical departments, a thorough search was conducted at the premises. During the inspection, officials seized donor applications, records, sperm and egg storage boxes, and biological samples.

Shockingly, the team found that several technicians working at the centre had no formal medical qualifications. Six individuals were arrested and remanded, including the manager, two brokers, and one each from Visakhapatnam and Indore.

A Rapidly Expanding Operation

The facility was established just six weeks ago as a branch of Indian Spermtech, Ahmedabad, and had already developed a large network of brokers to source donors. According to officials, Aadhaar cards were made mandatory for sperm donors. The centre opened at 7 am every day, issuing up to 100 tokens a day, and operated until 8 pm to accommodate the increasing footfall.

Donors were reportedly paid ₹800 to ₹1,000 per donation, with instructions to return every three months. The collected samples were stored in refrigeration units capable of preserving them for 48 hours, after which they were transported to Ahmedabad.

Suspected National Racket

Police confirmed that 17 sperm donors and 11 egg donors were recorded in the documents seized. However, officials suspect the reach of the operation goes beyond local boundaries. The illegally collected samples may have been supplied to private fertility clinics in Hyderabad and across India.

Adding to the suspicion, officials also found surrogacy applications and a law book related to surrogacy, raising concerns that this centre may be linked to illegal surrogacy arrangements. The investigation aims to uncover the full extent of the supply network, identify partner clinics, and trace the movement of illegally collected reproductive material.

