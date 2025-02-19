Berhampur: Every morning, men and women from Aryapalli and Matikhal villages set out to fetch water which would contain less salinity - be it from Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) supply or borewells and tubewells. Potable water is not a rarity but the amount of salinity found in supply water had been a cause of concern for the villagers. But not anymore as the Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL), in a first-of-its-kind initiative in Odisha, signed an MoU with the RWSS department, Government of Odisha recently to establish a desalination plant that will convert seawater into fresh water.

The Rs 4.2 crore project, will be utilising advanced technology from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), and supply 1.5 million litre per day (MLD) of clean drinking water to the two villages. With a coastline spanning 480 kilometre, most parts of Odisha have the capacity to supply water if processed for salinity cure.

The agreement was signed at the Ganjam District Collector’s office in the presence of senior officials from IRE and the water supply department. The plant, set up within IRE’s premises, is expected to be operational within a year, bringing much-needed respite to around 2,000 families.

Odisha’s First Desalination Project To Supply Fresh Water to Two Villages In Ganjam District (ETV Bharat)

Technology and Implementation

The desalination plant will process 5 MLD of seawater daily, of which 4.5 MLD will be used for the company’s operations, while the remaining 1.5 MLD will be distributed to the two villages. The process will involve the removal of salt and other impurities, making the water safe for drinking and other household uses.

Speaking about the initiative, IREL General Manager C.V.R. Murthy stated, “This project is a milestone for Odisha’s coastal regions. By leveraging technology from BARC, we aim to provide a long-term solution to the freshwater crisis in Aryapalli and Matikhal.”

Funding and Execution

The entire cost of the project will be borne by IRE under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. While IRE will provide the technology and infrastructure, the RWSS will oversee distribution and maintenance.

Bikash Kumar Pati, Executive Engineer RWSS elaborated on the execution process: “We have already completed the Detailed Project Report (DPR), and an online tender has been floated for construction work. The supply system will include a pump house, a laboratory for water quality testing, and an extended pipeline network to the villages.”

Expected Benefits

The project aims to provide clean drinking water to approximately 1,500 to 2,000 families in Aryapalli and Matikhal. Currently, residents depend on unreliable groundwater sources, which often contain high salinity levels.

Ganjam District Collector Dibyajyoti Parida said, “This desalination plant will not only address water shortage but also serve as a model for future projects along Odisha’s coastline. We are optimistic about its success and hope to replicate it in other water-stressed areas.”

Comparison with Similar Projects

While desalination technology has been widely used in countries like Israel and cities like Chennai, this is the first time such a project is being implemented in Odisha. Experts believe it could pave the way for more sustainable water management solutions in other coastal districts. Much like household water purifiers that remove impurities, the desalination process will make seawater fit for human consumption through advanced filtration and chemical treatment. Engineers involved in the project believe the plant will set a precedent for similar initiatives across India’s eastern coast.

Tamil Nadu has set up two desalination plants near Chennai in 2010 and then 2013 which supply 100 million litres a day (MLD) each to Chennai. It is also setting two more to meet the water requirements of the city. The other states where such plants are on the anvil include Gujarat, which plans to set up a 100 MLD RO plant at the Jodiya coast in Jamnagar district besides Dwarka, Kutch, Dahej, Somnath, Bhavnagar and Pipavav, situated in the coastal areas.

According to officials, work on the physical infrastructure, including the laying of pipelines and setting up of distribution points, has already begun. The entire project is expected to be completed within 12 months, with water supply commencing soon after.