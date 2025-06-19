Railways Takes AI Aid To Prevent jumbo Deaths On Tracks

Ranchi: With elephants often getting killed after being hit by trains, the Indian Railways has taken the help of AI to save the gentle giants.

Elephants from an 18-member herd roaming in around 18 districts of Jharkhand often fall prey to trains on railway tracks. The Indian Railways has now successfully tested the AI-based Intrusion Detection System which detects presence of elephants around railway tracks and informs loco drivers on time.

Ranchi DFO Shrikant Sharma said the system works within a radius of 30 metres on both sides of the railway tracks. If a herd comes within the radius, the system immediately sends an alert to the nearest station master who informs the loco driver. The loco driver is informed of the herd's presence in advance giving him/her enough time to slow down the train or bring it to a stop.

During trial of the system, a trained elephant was brought from Anant Ambani's 'Vantara' in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The accuracy of the system was checked by placing the elephant near and a little far from the railway track.

After the successful trial, the process of installing the system in sensitive railway sections of Jharkhand, Odisha, and other states has started. Sharma said optical fiber cables have been installed within a radius of 30 meters on both sides of railway tracks in the sensitive zones in Jharkhand.

"If elephants come within the radius, the system detects vibrations and sounds an alarm. The alarm informs the station master, who immediately informs the train driver. This way, accidents can be prevented by stopping the train or reducing its speed," he said.

According to data of the Forest Department, every year 12 to 20 elephants are killed in rail accidents in Jharkhand. Most of the accidents happen in Chakradharpur Railway Division. In Ranchi Railway Division also half a dozen elephants have died in the last five years.