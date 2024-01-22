Indian Railways includes Ayodhya in Varanasi yatra tour, 41 special trains to run from Telugu states

Hyderabad: In view of the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya, the South Central Railway will run 41 trains to the temple town from the southern states between January 29 to February 29.

Among the 41 trains, 17 would be from Secunderabad, 15 from Kazipet, 1 from Guntur, 1 from Vijayawada, 1 from Rajahmundry, 1 from Samarlakota, 4 from Visakhapatnam and 1 from Vijayanagara. The dates and schedules will be announced very soon.

In the past, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) organised trips in the name of 'Punyakshetra Yatra' connecting Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj. For the 10-day trip, the package cost was Rs.16,400 for sleeper class, Rs.25,500 for third class AC, and Rs.33,300 for second class AC. If you went in a group of 30 people, the fare was Rs17,000 to Rs 20,000 per person for a five to six-day trip.

Now, Ayodhya trip is combined into the Varanasi yatra. In one such tour package, the Danapur Express departs from Secunderabad at 9.25 am and arrives Danapur in Bihar via Varanasi.

In Varanasi, the spots that are covered are Kashi Vishwanatha Mandir, Kalabhairava, Visalakshi, Annapurna, and Gangaharathi. Next day, morning there is a six-hour journey to Bodh Gaya and then to Gaya the next day. Here, one will be able to visit Mangalaguri Shaktipeeth and Vishnupada Mandir.

The next day, the trip is to Ayodhya for visiting the Ram Mandir. The following day, is a five-hour trip from Ayodhya to Allahabad where one can offer prayers at Triveni Sangam and visit Hanuman Mandir as well as Alopi Devi Shaktipeeth. After which, one is taken back to Varanasi.