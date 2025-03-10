ETV Bharat / state

Indian-Origin Drug Lord Wanted By FBI Arrested In Ludhiana: Punjab Police

Chandigarh: An International Indian-origin drug dealer wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in connection with one of the largest narcotics seizures in the United States of America (USA) has been arrested by the Punjab police in Ludhiana on Monday.

Shehnaz Singh, also known as Shawn Bhinder, had been operating under the guise of a transportation business in Canada since 2014. He allegedly facilitated the movement of drugs from Colombia to the US and Canada via Mexico, the police said.

After a crackdown by the FBI, Bhinder, a native of the village Mandiala in Batala who had been residing in Brampton in Canada. He managed to give a slip to the FBI sleuths and clandestinely landed in India, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said. Yadav further said that the Punjab Police successfully tracked and arrested him from the jurisdiction of Ludhiana.

He was wanted by the FBI in one of the largest drug seizures in the US on February 26, 2025, where the agency had arrested six of his associates and seized 391 kg methamphetamine, 109 kg cocaine, four sophisticated weapons and vehicles from their possession.

The six arrested by the FBI were identified as Amritpal Singh alias Amrit alias Bal, Amritpal Singh alias Cheema, Taqdeer Singh alias Romi, Sarabjit Singh Saabi, Fernando Valladares alias Franco and Gurlal Singh. The arrest came amid the Punjab government's ongoing "Yudh Nashian Virudh" (war against drugs) campaign, launched on February 25.