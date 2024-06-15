Indian Navy's Sindhu Shikhar Car Rally Flagged in Srinagar, Heads Towards Leh

Indian Navy's Sindhu Shikhar Car Rally Flagged in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Sindhu Shikhar Car Rally of the Indian Navy was flagged in from Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir towards Leh on Saturday. The rally, which was initially flagged off by Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, the Chief of Personnel, on June 10 from New Delhi, will culminate on June 27 after covering a distance of 3,637 km over 18 days. The journey traverses remote regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab, including stops in Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Manali, and Chandigarh.

The expedition, consisting of 40 naval personnel, including women, aims to spread awareness about India’s rich maritime heritage and promote maritime consciousness in northern states. The team engages with students in schools, colleges, and NCC units along the route and reaches out to veterans through a veteran interaction program in Chandigarh.

In Srinagar, an event at Amar Singh College featured a presentation by Lieutenant Commander Tripti Rai of the Indian Navy on how to join the Navy. The event was attended by enthusiastic NCC cadets, instructional staff, local NCC commander Brigadier Deepak Sajjanhar, and the Naval car rally team.

Speaking at the event, Rai shared her experiences in the Indian Navy and insights into the expedition. "During this rally, we are moving from Sindhu (River) to Shikhar (Mountain). We aim to create awareness about the Indian Navy, especially among the people in the mountains. The southern region is more aware of the Navy's operations compared to the north. People here know a lot about the Indian Army and Air Force; we want to make them understand the Navy's role too. Students are very enthusiastic but lack knowledge about the Navy," said Rai, a Naval architecture officer, to ETV Bharat.

Rai highlighted the empowerment of women in the Navy, stating, "Our team includes several women officers to show that the Indian Navy empowers women (Naari Shakti). Despite spending most of our time at sea, none of us are feeling mountain sickness, proving that nothing is tougher than the life of a soldier. We have conquered oceans, and now I feel we will rule the mountains too."

Discussing the rally's route and the Kargil War, Rai said, "Everything was planned for months. There is no coincidence in the route; it was finalized considering all factors. We wanted to salute our Kargil war martyrs in Leh during the rally."

Lieutenant Commander Shivam Kaushal echoed Rai's views, adding, "Phase one of the rally will end at Leh on June 19, while the second phase will start on June 19 and end on June 27 in New Delhi. The main objective is to raise awareness about the activities undertaken by the Indian Navy."

Kaushal, a Naval Executive officer, elaborated on the Navy's operations, saying, "It's not just about ships; the Navy operates on the sea, under the sea, and over the sea (aviation). Through presentations and videos, we are reaching out to NCC cadets and the public. I have been at sea for seven years, and the seas are a window to the world. This time, the Indian Navy will also participate in Kargil Vijay Diwas."

Naval cadet Rayan Khan, speaking to ETV Bharat, shared his inspiration from the Navy, stating, "I joined NCC in class 12 and later joined the Naval unit. I am very inspired by the seas and the personnel. It offers an ocean of opportunities."

Brigadier Deepak Sajjanhar, Group Commander NCC (Srinagar group), commented on the event's impact, saying, "The Naval team gave a presentation and made students aware of the opportunities in the armed forces, especially the Indian Navy. In recent years, many cadets from our directorate have been recruited by the defense forces. Today's event and lecture were very fruitful for them."