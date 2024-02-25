INLD Haryana Chief Nafe Singh Rathee Shot Dead in Jhajjar

Chandigarh: Unidentified assailants shot dead the Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee and his security guard in Jhajjar district on Sunday.

Rathee, a former MLA, was travelling in an SUV when the assailants, who were in a car, attacked him near Barahi gate in Bahadurgarh town. INLD leader Abhay Chautala said that Rathee was shot dead in Jhajjar district. He accused the government of failing to provide Rathee with security despite their being threat to his life, and demanded the resignation of the chief minister and the home minister.

Sources said the attackers had come in an i10 car and shot a volley of bullets at the SUV (Toyota Fortuner) in which Rathee was travelling. Rathee and one of his security personnel were killed the attack while two others were injured. The injured have been admitted to Brahmashakti Sanjeevani Hospital.

Police said the investigation in the matter was underway. Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain said, "We have received information about the firing incident. CIA and STF teams are working. The accused will be arrested soon."

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupendra Hooda expressed grief over the killing of Nafe Singh Rathee. "The news of INLD State President Shri Nafe Singh Rathi being shot dead in Haryana is very sad. This reflects the law and order of the state. This incident made it clear that law and order has become bankrupt. Today no one is feeling safe in the state. My tribute to the departed soul and deep condolences to the family. I pray to God to give strength to the family members to bear this loss. I wish for the speedy recovery of the security personnel injured in the attack," Hooda said in a post on X.