ETV Bharat / state

Syed Maqbool Zuber, 2013 Dilsukhnagar Blast Convict Dies In Hyderabad Hospital

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 26, 2024, 10:00 AM IST

Zuber, a close aid of Azam Ghori, the founder of the terrorist organisation, Indian Mujahideen, was involved in seveal blast cases, murder and attempt to murder cases. He died while undergoing treatment at the Gandhi Hospital on Thursday, July 25.

a
Syed Maqbool Zuber Was Shifted To The Gandhi Hospital After His Pulse Dropped Severely (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Syed Maqbool Zuber, 44, an Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorist, originally from Nanded, who was found guilty in several bomb, murder, and attempted murder cases, died on Thursday, July 25, while receiving medical attention. He was currently imprisoned at Hyderabad's Cherlapally Central Prison.

Cherlapally police registered a custodial death case, as the exact cause will be known only after the post-mortem report. Maqbool is a close aid of Azam Ghori, the founder of the terrorist organisation, Indian Mujahideen. Maqbool underwent a heart operation 30 days ago following which his kidneys failed.

Two days ago, the jail authorities shifted him to Gandhi Hospital as his pulse dropped severely. He died in the wee hours of Thursday while undergoing treatment.

He was detained in Central Jail in Delhi after an NIA court in October 2023 sentenced him to life in jail for his involvement in the 2013 bombing in Dilsukhnagar, which resulted in over 130 injuries and 18 fatalities.

He was moved to Cherlapally in November 2023 according to a transit warrant in order to serve a prison sentence related to instances that were publicised in Hyderabad and other regions of Telangana.

Being a chronic rheumatic heart disease (CRHD) patient, he had to go under the knife to replace both of his valves after being transferred to Cherlapally. He was then diagnosed with acute renal failure, and had to begin dialysis. He also underwent treatment for high blood pressure and myopic vision.

Despite showing improvements, his condition became serious on July 21 due to which he was rushed to the NIMS and then Gandhi hospital for additional care.

Read More:

  1. Security Forces Launch Anti-Tunnelling Ops Along International Border In Samba
  2. Terrorists In J&K Using American Weapons Used By US Forces Against Taliban: Intelligence

Hyderabad: Syed Maqbool Zuber, 44, an Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorist, originally from Nanded, who was found guilty in several bomb, murder, and attempted murder cases, died on Thursday, July 25, while receiving medical attention. He was currently imprisoned at Hyderabad's Cherlapally Central Prison.

Cherlapally police registered a custodial death case, as the exact cause will be known only after the post-mortem report. Maqbool is a close aid of Azam Ghori, the founder of the terrorist organisation, Indian Mujahideen. Maqbool underwent a heart operation 30 days ago following which his kidneys failed.

Two days ago, the jail authorities shifted him to Gandhi Hospital as his pulse dropped severely. He died in the wee hours of Thursday while undergoing treatment.

He was detained in Central Jail in Delhi after an NIA court in October 2023 sentenced him to life in jail for his involvement in the 2013 bombing in Dilsukhnagar, which resulted in over 130 injuries and 18 fatalities.

He was moved to Cherlapally in November 2023 according to a transit warrant in order to serve a prison sentence related to instances that were publicised in Hyderabad and other regions of Telangana.

Being a chronic rheumatic heart disease (CRHD) patient, he had to go under the knife to replace both of his valves after being transferred to Cherlapally. He was then diagnosed with acute renal failure, and had to begin dialysis. He also underwent treatment for high blood pressure and myopic vision.

Despite showing improvements, his condition became serious on July 21 due to which he was rushed to the NIMS and then Gandhi hospital for additional care.

Read More:

  1. Security Forces Launch Anti-Tunnelling Ops Along International Border In Samba
  2. Terrorists In J&K Using American Weapons Used By US Forces Against Taliban: Intelligence

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SYED MAQBOOL ZUBERDILSUKHNAGAR BLAST2013 DILSUKHNAGAR BLASTINDIAN MUJAHIDEENSYED MAQBOOL ZUBER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.