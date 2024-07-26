ETV Bharat / state

Syed Maqbool Zuber, 2013 Dilsukhnagar Blast Convict Dies In Hyderabad Hospital

Syed Maqbool Zuber Was Shifted To The Gandhi Hospital After His Pulse Dropped Severely ( Photo: ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Syed Maqbool Zuber, 44, an Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorist, originally from Nanded, who was found guilty in several bomb, murder, and attempted murder cases, died on Thursday, July 25, while receiving medical attention. He was currently imprisoned at Hyderabad's Cherlapally Central Prison.

Cherlapally police registered a custodial death case, as the exact cause will be known only after the post-mortem report. Maqbool is a close aid of Azam Ghori, the founder of the terrorist organisation, Indian Mujahideen. Maqbool underwent a heart operation 30 days ago following which his kidneys failed.

Two days ago, the jail authorities shifted him to Gandhi Hospital as his pulse dropped severely. He died in the wee hours of Thursday while undergoing treatment.

He was detained in Central Jail in Delhi after an NIA court in October 2023 sentenced him to life in jail for his involvement in the 2013 bombing in Dilsukhnagar, which resulted in over 130 injuries and 18 fatalities.