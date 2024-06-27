Agra (Uttar Pradesh): In a tragic turn of events, Anil Kumar, a 49-year-old Chief Engineer in the Merchant Navy died due to a cardiac attack while on duty in China's Zhoushan. Kumar's family, grieving in Agra has accused the Indian embassy in China of sluggishness as they await the repatriation of his body.

Anil Kumar, hailing from Sai Dham Residency in Chanakya Puri leaves behind a devastated family consisting of his wife Anjulata, two children, and elderly mother Ramkishori Srivastava.

Indian Merchant Navy Officer Dies In China, Family Struggles For Repatriation (ETV Bharat)

According to Anjulata, Anil had initially sought medical attention at Zhoushan Hospital after experiencing health complications late on the night of June 11. Despite being discharged the following morning, his condition worsened and he was readmitted later that same day due to severe chest pain, following which he succumbed during treatment.

The family's anguish has been compounded by the challenges in repatriating Anil Kumar's body to India. Despite their continuous efforts, including reaching out to authorities, both in India and China, they have faced delays and bureaucratic hurdles. Anjulata has been tirelessly appealing via social media to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar for assistance.

Their ordeal caught the attention of Agra MP and Union Minister of State Prof SP Singh Baghel, who personally intervened by contacting Foreign Minister Jaishankar. Assurances have since been provided by the Foreign Ministry, promising all possible help to expedite the repatriation process.

Meanwhile, efforts by Indian nationals residing in China, including Namrata Upadhyay, to facilitate the process have also been underway. Despite these efforts, the family laments the lack of concrete assistance from the Indian Embassy in China, which they accuse of negligence, potentially delaying the process by another 10-15 days.

Prof SP Baghel, following his discussion with EAM S Jaishankar conveyed, "I have briefed the Foreign Minister abut the situation and urged him to expedite the process of repatriation. We are hopeful that the necessary steps will be taken soon."