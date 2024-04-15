Hope Indian Crew Members Aboard Ship Seized by Iran Will be Freed Soon: Jaishankar

Bengaluru: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that India hopes for the release of the 17 Indian crew members on board an Israel-linked cargo ship seized by Iran recently.

“Spoke to Iranian FM H Amirabdolahian this evening. Took up the release of 17 Indian crew members of MSC Aries. Discussed the current situation in the region. Stressed the importance of avoiding escalation, exercising restraint and returning to diplomacy. Agreed to remain in touch,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

“Just concluded a conversation with Israel FM Israel Katz. Shared our concern at the developments yesterday. Discussed the larger regional situation. Agreed to stay in touch,” he wrote in another post.

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP election media center in Malleswar, Bengaluru, he said that the Indian ship is in the possession of Iran adding India is hopeful about the release of the 17 Indian crew members aboard the MSC Aries.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handled all the issues faced globally, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the Indo-Pacific crisis. The Iran-Israel war is a sensitive issue. We have already talked to two countries. Iran is hopeful of releasing the Indians as soon as possible,” Jaishankar said.

“Modi's guarantee works not only within the country but also abroad. Yesterday I spoke with the Iran government about the release of our Indians. There have been positive talks in this regard, our foreign department officials have met Indians who were under Iran custody. This is a matter of relief for us, we hope Iran will release the Indians as soon as possible,” he added.

Commenting on the suspicious serial deaths of Indian students in America, Jaishankar said, "This has caused us great concern. This is very worrying for the government. Tragedy has befallen the families of those students. I offer my deepest condolences to their families. Our Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Embassy have taken notice of this issue. Indian students are dying in America due to many reasons. Embassy officials have been instructed to keep a watch when new students go there. Protecting the life and security of students in America is our priority and the government has paid attention to this”.