ETV Bharat / state

Indian Coast Guard Rescues 26 Persons from Tourist Boat Stranded off Goa Coast

author img

By PTI

Published : May 20, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS Photo)

The Indian Coast Guard team brought the tourist boat safely to the harbour, averting a potential disaster. Soon after the arrival, all the passengers and crew members were provided with medical aid, sources confirmed.

Panaji(Goa): The Indian Coast Guard has rescued 24 passengers and two crew members from a tourist ferry boat which was caught in rough weather and faced fuel exhaustion near the Mormugao harbour in Goa, an official said on Monday.

The boat 'Nerul Paradise' was caught in the rough weather with waves over three metres and was stranded due to fuel exhaustion off the Goa coast on Sunday, a spokesperson of the Coast Guard said in a statement. "The marooned boat had sailed out from Panjim with tourists in the morning hours," he said.

Personnel of the Coast Guard ship C-148, which was returning from patrol, felt the signs of distress amongst passengers and responded swiftly, the official said.

"The ICG vessel, braving the rough seas, reached the distressed vessel. A team was sent to the boat and personnel on board the boat were calmed down," he said.

The Coast Guard team stabilised the situation and brought the boat safely to the harbour, averting a potential disaster, the official said. On arrival, all the passengers and crew members were provided with medical aid, he added.

Read More

  1. Two Fishermen Die as Their Boat Crashes into Ship off Kerala Coast; Four Others Rescued
  2. Boat Capsizes in South Kashmir's Awantipora; Seven Labourers Rescued, Two Others Missing

TAGGED:

INDIAN COAST GUARDBOAT STRANDED OFF GOA COAST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.