Indian Coast Guard Officer And Wife Abused In Bhubaneswar, 2 Youth Detained

Bhubaneswar: Barely a month after the road rage case that took place under Bharatpur police station, another incident of harassment rocked the capital city where an Indian Coast Guard DIG and his wife were subjected to verbal abuse and misbehaviour by two drunken youths near Behera Sahi traffic signal. The incident occurred around 9:40 PM on Thursday when the officer Satya Ranjan Das and his wife were returning from work.

The two accused, one a diploma student and another an engineer, reportedly in an inebriated state, blocked the DIG’s lane at the traffic signal, leading to a confrontation. DIG Das, who filed a formal complaint at the Nayapalli police station, described how the youths used foul language and behaved in an unruly manner. Despite being confronted, the men continued their disruptive behaviour, forcing the officer to alert traffic police.

“As a conscious citizen, I reported the incident immediately,” Das said, highlighting the importance of standing up to such misconduct. The situation escalated when Commissioner of Police Suresh Devdatta Singh, upon receiving the news, personally visited the police station to ensure immediate action.

Following the complaint, the police detained the two accused, and an investigation is underway. This is not an isolated incident in the city, as another similar case of harassment involving an army officer occurred in Bharatpur police station’s jurisdiction earlier on September 15. An army officer and his fiancee were attacked by a group of men late on September 15 night, when they were returning home after closing their restaurant at 1 am.

The police commissioner has ordered strict action in both cases, emphasising the need to prevent such incidents from recurring on Bhubaneswar roads. "We have detained two persons and are investigating the case," he stated.