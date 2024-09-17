ETV Bharat / state

Indian Coast Guard Apprehends Sri Lankan Boat With Crew

The Indian Coast Guard apprehended a Sri Lankan boat that had ventured deep into Indian waters off the Kodiakarai coast in Tamil Nadu on September 16, . Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the Coast Guard ship Ayush, patrolling the Palk Strait, was redirected to the location, approximately 45 nautical miles from the Kodiakarai lighthouse.

Indian Coast Guard apprehended a Sri Lankan boat well inside Indian waters off Kodiakarai coast, Tamil Nadu on September 16.
Sri Lankan crew surrender to Indian Coast Guard patrolling team in Palk Strait area (ETV Bharat)

Chennai: Indian Coast Guard apprehended a Sri Lankan boat well inside Indian waters off Kodiakarai coast, Tamil Nadu on September 16. Acting on specific information, Indian Coast Guard ship Ayush patrolling in Palk Strait area was diverted to the approximate location about 45 nautical miles from Kodiakarai light house.

On arrival, ICG ship sighted the Sri Lankan boat anchored inside Indian waters. The Sri Lankan boat with white and blue colour hull was boarded by Indian Coast Guard team and three crew were taken into custody. The Sri Lankan crew informed that the boat had set sail from Jaffna on June 14 and had drifted to Indian waters due to engine failure.

The apprehended Sri Lankan boat was brought to Mandapam harbour by Indian Coast Guard ship Ayush. Post arrival, all three Sri Lankan fishermen and the apprehended boat were handed over to Tamil Nadu Coastal Security Group on September 27 for further legal proceedings.

