Indian Bus Attacked In Neighbouring Bangladesh, Alleges Tripura's Transport Minister

Agartala: Tripura's Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury alleged that a bus on the way to Kolkata from Agartala was attacked in Bangladesh.

The incident happened on Bishwa Road in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria district, he said.

"A Sahyamoli Paribahan bus on the way from Tripura to Kolkata was attacked in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria Bishwa Road. The incident terrified Indian passengers on the bus. The bus was maintaining its lane when a truck intentionally hit it. At this point, an autorickshaw came in front of the bus, and the bus and the auto-rickshaw collided," Chowdhury said in a post on Facebook on Saturday, sharing photos of the bus.

"Following this incident, locals started threatening Indian passengers on the bus. They also raised anti-India slogans and hurled expletives at the Indian passengers, giving them life threats. I strongly condemn the incident and urged the administration of the neighbouring country to ensure the safety of Indian passengers," he added.

Buses operate between Kolkata and Agartala via Dhaka as it cuts the distance by more than half. It is cheaper than travelling by flight and shorter than travelling by train via Assam, which usually takes over 30 hours.