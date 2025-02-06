Indian Army Strengthens Civil-Military Collaboration With Defence Tech Display

Bengaluru: The Banaswadi Military Garrison hosted a New Generation Technologies and Equipment Display, bringing together key defence firms from Bengaluru and surrounding areas. The event, presided over by senior officers from the Trivandrum Brigade and officials from Bengaluru's Banaswadi Military Garrison, served as a platform for showcasing the latest advancements in defence technology and innovation.

The display featured cutting-edge developments such as AI-driven defence systems, advanced surveillance equipment, next-generation weaponry, and battlefield support solutions. Senior military officials interacted with industry leaders, discussing the integration of emerging technologies into the armed forces and their potential impact on future warfare.

A key focus of the event was enhancing operational readiness and self-reliance, with an emphasis on indigenous innovation and the development of strategic capabilities. The discussions highlighted the importance of technology-driven modernisation in ensuring national security and the ability to counter evolving threats. The event underscored the growing importance of civil-military collaboration, ensuring that India's armed forces stay ahead in technological advancements and are well-prepared to address evolving security challenges. By promoting indigenous research and development, the initiative reinforced the commitment to self-reliance and modernisation in defence.

Such engagements provide a crucial bridge between the military and private sector innovators, fostering a dynamic exchange of ideas and solutions. The collaboration reflects India’s broader goal of strengthening its defence capabilities through advanced technology, strategic planning, and partnerships that drive long-term advancements in national security, a defence spokesperson said.