ETV Bharat / state

Indian Army Strengthens Civil-Military Collaboration With Defence Tech Display

By promoting indigenous research and development, the initiative reinforced the commitment to self-reliance and modernisation in defence.

Indian Army Strengthens Civil-Military Collaboration With Defence Tech Display
Army officers at the New Generation Technologies and Equipment Display in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 6, 2025, 8:39 PM IST

Bengaluru: The Banaswadi Military Garrison hosted a New Generation Technologies and Equipment Display, bringing together key defence firms from Bengaluru and surrounding areas. The event, presided over by senior officers from the Trivandrum Brigade and officials from Bengaluru's Banaswadi Military Garrison, served as a platform for showcasing the latest advancements in defence technology and innovation.

The display featured cutting-edge developments such as AI-driven defence systems, advanced surveillance equipment, next-generation weaponry, and battlefield support solutions. Senior military officials interacted with industry leaders, discussing the integration of emerging technologies into the armed forces and their potential impact on future warfare.

A key focus of the event was enhancing operational readiness and self-reliance, with an emphasis on indigenous innovation and the development of strategic capabilities. The discussions highlighted the importance of technology-driven modernisation in ensuring national security and the ability to counter evolving threats. The event underscored the growing importance of civil-military collaboration, ensuring that India's armed forces stay ahead in technological advancements and are well-prepared to address evolving security challenges. By promoting indigenous research and development, the initiative reinforced the commitment to self-reliance and modernisation in defence.

Such engagements provide a crucial bridge between the military and private sector innovators, fostering a dynamic exchange of ideas and solutions. The collaboration reflects India’s broader goal of strengthening its defence capabilities through advanced technology, strategic planning, and partnerships that drive long-term advancements in national security, a defence spokesperson said.

Bengaluru: The Banaswadi Military Garrison hosted a New Generation Technologies and Equipment Display, bringing together key defence firms from Bengaluru and surrounding areas. The event, presided over by senior officers from the Trivandrum Brigade and officials from Bengaluru's Banaswadi Military Garrison, served as a platform for showcasing the latest advancements in defence technology and innovation.

The display featured cutting-edge developments such as AI-driven defence systems, advanced surveillance equipment, next-generation weaponry, and battlefield support solutions. Senior military officials interacted with industry leaders, discussing the integration of emerging technologies into the armed forces and their potential impact on future warfare.

A key focus of the event was enhancing operational readiness and self-reliance, with an emphasis on indigenous innovation and the development of strategic capabilities. The discussions highlighted the importance of technology-driven modernisation in ensuring national security and the ability to counter evolving threats. The event underscored the growing importance of civil-military collaboration, ensuring that India's armed forces stay ahead in technological advancements and are well-prepared to address evolving security challenges. By promoting indigenous research and development, the initiative reinforced the commitment to self-reliance and modernisation in defence.

Such engagements provide a crucial bridge between the military and private sector innovators, fostering a dynamic exchange of ideas and solutions. The collaboration reflects India’s broader goal of strengthening its defence capabilities through advanced technology, strategic planning, and partnerships that drive long-term advancements in national security, a defence spokesperson said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BANASWADI MILITARY GARRISONDEFENCE TECHNOLOGYARMED FORCESINDIAN ARMY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.