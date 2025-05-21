By Mohd Ashraf Ganie

Akhnoor: The Indian Army has demonstrated precision and technological prowess during Operation Sindoor by destroying several forward posts of Pakistan after aggressive shelling along the Line of Control (LoC).

During the retaliatory actions, the army used several modern pieces of equipment to display dominance across multiple fronts along the LoC, particularly in the strategically critical Chhamb sector of Akhnoor.

The ETV Bharat team visited the forward of the Akhnoor’s Chhamb sector to witness the functioning of the advanced weapons, which proved to be tactical for the decisive response. The visuals from these locations evoke pride across the nation.

For monitoring suspicious and enemy movements along the LoC, the army had deployed ‘Third Eye’ surveillance cameras at forward posts. These advanced cameras provide a real-time view to armed forces, who directly receive and record them in surveillance rooms equipped with VR (Virtual Reality) interfaces.

Operation Sindoor: How The Indian Army Displayed Technological Supremacy Against Pakistan’s Aggression In Jammu Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

“The VR systems offered a non-stop monitoring facility during Operation Sindoor, allowing the army to watch the enemy movement rapidly and target with ease,” said an officer.

Another modern weapon is the IGLA-S missile, which is said to have proved to be a game-changer against Pakistani fighter jets and kamikaze drones. “The major strength of IGLA-S is its mobility. The shoulder-fired missile can be launched from virtually any location, providing flexibility and speed in dynamic combat situations,” the army said.

Recently inducted into the Indian Army, Armado Light Specialist Vehicles also proved effective during the confrontation with the Pakistani military after the launch of Operation Sindoor to target enemy posts and incoming vehicles. Equipped with anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) launchers, these vehicles offered high mobility and destructive capability against enemy armour and bunkers.

Mortars, long a staple of battlefield engagements, were once again crucial in countering Pakistan’s ceasefire violations. Used for indirect fire, these weapons were instrumental in destroying enemy posts and neutralising Pakistani shelling during the operation.

The quadcopter drone also played a crucial role in Operation Sindoor for surveillance. This quadcopter is equipped with a Day and Night P2Z camera, which can help in surveillance during both day and night.