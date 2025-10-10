ETV Bharat / state

Indian Army Builds Homestay In Pithoragarh's Garbyang Village To Promote Tourism

Pithoragarh: Nestled along the stunning routes to Adi Kailash and Kailash Mansarovar, the border district of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand is now home to an exciting new initiative: a homestay set up by the Indian Army in Dharachula. Tourists and pilgrims alike are flocking to experience it, receiving praise from all who visit. With the breathtaking Kalapani region nearby, this project aims to boost tourism and empower local communities.

The Garbyang village in Pithoragarh was once known as Mini Europe. Before the 1962 India-China war, this area used to be a major centre of the Indo-China trade. Considering its historical importance, the Indian Army has now started new activities here. To promote tourism and community development, the Army has inaugurated tent-based homestays in Garbyang village. This initiative by the Indian Army has been started under Operation Sadbhavana to promote tourism in the Kumaon region, in line with the Government of India’s Vibrant Village Programme.

Inside view of the homestay (ETV Bharat)

Beauty of Garbyang Village

During the British era, Garbyang village earned the title "Europe of India" for its stunning scenery and lush valleys. However, the village now appears mostly abandoned. In pursuit of better opportunities, most families have relocated.

Features of the Homestay

The Garbyang Village Committee operates the homestay, creating jobs for the local community. The nightly rate is Rs 1,000 per person, including meals.

Boost to Tourism Business