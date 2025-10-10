Indian Army Builds Homestay In Pithoragarh's Garbyang Village To Promote Tourism
Before the 1962 India-China war, this area used to be a major centre for trade between the two countries.
Pithoragarh: Nestled along the stunning routes to Adi Kailash and Kailash Mansarovar, the border district of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand is now home to an exciting new initiative: a homestay set up by the Indian Army in Dharachula. Tourists and pilgrims alike are flocking to experience it, receiving praise from all who visit. With the breathtaking Kalapani region nearby, this project aims to boost tourism and empower local communities.
The Garbyang village in Pithoragarh was once known as Mini Europe. Before the 1962 India-China war, this area used to be a major centre of the Indo-China trade. Considering its historical importance, the Indian Army has now started new activities here. To promote tourism and community development, the Army has inaugurated tent-based homestays in Garbyang village. This initiative by the Indian Army has been started under Operation Sadbhavana to promote tourism in the Kumaon region, in line with the Government of India’s Vibrant Village Programme.
Beauty of Garbyang Village
During the British era, Garbyang village earned the title "Europe of India" for its stunning scenery and lush valleys. However, the village now appears mostly abandoned. In pursuit of better opportunities, most families have relocated.
Features of the Homestay
The Garbyang Village Committee operates the homestay, creating jobs for the local community. The nightly rate is Rs 1,000 per person, including meals.
Boost to Tourism Business
The economies of about six villages along this route rely on tourism. In this context, the Army’s homestay is poised to draw more travellers. Furthermore, maintaining a local presence in the border region is critical for security, as residents assist the Army and serve as its eyes and ears.
The homestay was inaugurated by Lieutenant General DG Mishra, GOC, Northern India Area.
Garbyang village nestles in the Himalayas, surrounded by snow-capped peaks and tranquil valleys. Often called the Gateway to Shivnagari Gunji, it marks the starting point for pilgrimages to Adi Kailash and toward Om Parvat and Kalapani.
To book a stay at the Army’s homestay in Garbyang village, call 7452970022 or 9410734276.
How to Reach Garbyang Village?
To reach here by road, one must first arrive in Pithoragarh. From Pithoragarh, you can travel by road to Dharachula, which is about 94 kilometres away. From Dharachula, the journey continues on the Tawaghat–Garbyang road, covering a distance of around 60 to 65 kilometres.
By air, the nearest airport is Naini Saini Airport in Pithoragarh. From there, one can reach Dharachula to Garbyang by taxi or jeep. The nearest railway station is Tanakpur, which is about 240 kilometres from Dharachula. From Dharachula, you can continue the journey by road to reach Garbyang village.
