ETV Bharat / state

Indian Army Builds Homestay In Pithoragarh's Garbyang Village To Promote Tourism

Before the 1962 India-China war, this area used to be a major centre for trade between the two countries.

Pithoragarh's Garbyang Village
A view of the homestay in Pithoragarh's Garbyang Village (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 10, 2025 at 5:26 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Pithoragarh: Nestled along the stunning routes to Adi Kailash and Kailash Mansarovar, the border district of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand is now home to an exciting new initiative: a homestay set up by the Indian Army in Dharachula. Tourists and pilgrims alike are flocking to experience it, receiving praise from all who visit. With the breathtaking Kalapani region nearby, this project aims to boost tourism and empower local communities.

The Garbyang village in Pithoragarh was once known as Mini Europe. Before the 1962 India-China war, this area used to be a major centre of the Indo-China trade. Considering its historical importance, the Indian Army has now started new activities here. To promote tourism and community development, the Army has inaugurated tent-based homestays in Garbyang village. This initiative by the Indian Army has been started under Operation Sadbhavana to promote tourism in the Kumaon region, in line with the Government of India’s Vibrant Village Programme.

Indian Army
Inside view of the homestay (ETV Bharat)

Beauty of Garbyang Village

During the British era, Garbyang village earned the title "Europe of India" for its stunning scenery and lush valleys. However, the village now appears mostly abandoned. In pursuit of better opportunities, most families have relocated.

Features of the Homestay

The Garbyang Village Committee operates the homestay, creating jobs for the local community. The nightly rate is Rs 1,000 per person, including meals.

Boost to Tourism Business

The economies of about six villages along this route rely on tourism. In this context, the Army’s homestay is poised to draw more travellers. Furthermore, maintaining a local presence in the border region is critical for security, as residents assist the Army and serve as its eyes and ears.

The homestay was inaugurated by Lieutenant General DG Mishra, GOC, Northern India Area.

Indian Army
Inauguration of the homestay (ETV Bharat)

Garbyang village nestles in the Himalayas, surrounded by snow-capped peaks and tranquil valleys. Often called the Gateway to Shivnagari Gunji, it marks the starting point for pilgrimages to Adi Kailash and toward Om Parvat and Kalapani.

To book a stay at the Army’s homestay in Garbyang village, call 7452970022 or 9410734276.

How to Reach Garbyang Village?

To reach here by road, one must first arrive in Pithoragarh. From Pithoragarh, you can travel by road to Dharachula, which is about 94 kilometres away. From Dharachula, the journey continues on the Tawaghat–Garbyang road, covering a distance of around 60 to 65 kilometres.

By air, the nearest airport is Naini Saini Airport in Pithoragarh. From there, one can reach Dharachula to Garbyang by taxi or jeep. The nearest railway station is Tanakpur, which is about 240 kilometres from Dharachula. From Dharachula, you can continue the journey by road to reach Garbyang village.

Also Read

  1. Indian Army, IndyASTRA Join Hands To Boost AI-Enabled Drone Capabilities
  2. Indian Army To Host Conclave Of Countries Contributing Troops For UN Missions

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ARMY BUILDS HOMESTAY IN GARBYANGINDIAN ARMY BUILDS HOMESTAYINDIAN ARMY

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.