Two Terrorists Killed In Anti-Infiltration Operation In North Kashmir's Gurez: Army

Srinagar: The Indian Army on Thursday said that two unidentified terrorists were killed in an anti-infiltration operation along the Line of Control in Gurez valley in North Kashmir's Bandipora district.

The Army foiled the infiltration bid and killed two terrorists near Naushehra Nard in the Gurez sector, an official said, adding that a search operation was underway.

The Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, responsible for military operations in Kashmir, in a post on X, said the operation was launched based on the intelligence provided by Jammu and Kashmir Police.

:OP NAUSHERA NAR IV, Bandipora. Based on intelligence provided by JKP regarding likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army and @JmuKmrPolice in Gurez Sector. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists. Operation is in progress," the Army said in the post.

In another post on Thursday, Chinar Corps said an Army soldier had died in the line of duty in Kupwara district. "Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of braveheart Havildar Ikbal Ali, while performing operational duty in Kupwara district. His courage and dedication will forever inspire us," Chinar Corps said on X.

The Army said the Chinar warriors salute the valour and sacrifice of the soldier. "We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family and are committed to their well-being," the Army added. It did not provide any further information about the circumstances that had led to the soldier's death or the date when he died.