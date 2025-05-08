Amid India's Response To Pakistan On Border, Retd Subedar Major Recalls His Unit's Operation Which Saved Countless Lives

Palamu: Subedar Major (Retd) Dayashankar Sharma, like his countrymen, is proud of the spectacular success of 'Operation Sindoor'. The ex-serviceman has done his bit for the country and is proud of his colleagues in uniform who are now fighting back and giving Pakistan a befitting reply for its misadventure in Jammu and Kashmir.

A resident of Satbahini in Palamu, Sharma settled down at Kandu Mohalla in Medininagar after retiring from the Bihar Regiment of the Indian Army as a subedar major in 2006. Sharma said terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir hide their weapons on mountain peaks as had the ones involved in the massacre of civilians at Pahalgam.

Sharma recalls back in 2000, terrorists had concealed three truckloads of weapons and ammunition at a height of 12,000 feet in Gulmarg in Cheema sector. The army was informed of the arms dump by locals following which an operation was launched. Sharma was involved in the operation to retrieve the weapons. Talking to ETV Bharat, Sharma said the snow on the mountain peaks had melted and it was time when locals went up the hills to pick Gucchi, a

"I was a naib subedar then and the operation was conducted under the leadership of Captain Ravi Kumar. The team which also comprised Subedar PM Singh, a resident of Bokaro, reached the top along with a few police personnel and three truckloads of weapons including grenade launchers, grenades, AK-47s, pistols, RPGs, time bombs and solar rockets" Sharma said, adding the weapons were enough to wipe out an entire battalion of Indian Army.

The ex-serviceman said he and the others in the team destroyed the explosives and brought down the weapons. "It was a successful mission which could not have been possible without the courage and enthusiasm of the soldiers of the Indian Army," he said.