Indian Army Patrol Party Came Under Fire On LoC

Whether the fire was initiated by the Pakistan Army or terrorists was not known and alert Indian troops immediately opened 'retaliatory' fire.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 8, 2025, 7:53 PM IST

Jammu: A patrol party of the Indian Army came under fire from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keri sector of Rajouri district today which was retaliated by the forces.

Officials told ETV Bharat that it was not known whether the fire was initiated by the Pakistan Army or terrorists. "The fire was retaliated immediately by the alert troops and the exchange occurred for some time," the official added.

There was no loss of life or injury to the forces.

The LoC is the dividing line between two parts of Jammu and Kashmir and is guarded by the Indian Army on this side whereas the Pakistani Army has its control of the LoC from the Pakistani-Occupied Kashmir side.

Many times exchange of fire between the two armies has led to casualties on both sides but for the past some time things are somehow normal.

TAGGED:

JK ARMY FIRE LOC

