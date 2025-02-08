ETV Bharat / state

Indian Army Patrol Party Came Under Fire On LoC

Jammu: A patrol party of the Indian Army came under fire from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keri sector of Rajouri district today which was retaliated by the forces.

Officials told ETV Bharat that it was not known whether the fire was initiated by the Pakistan Army or terrorists. "The fire was retaliated immediately by the alert troops and the exchange occurred for some time," the official added.

There was no loss of life or injury to the forces.