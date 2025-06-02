Indian Army Neutralises 67 Unexploded Shells In Poonch

Jammu: In a continued effort to safeguard civilian life and restore normalcy in border areas, the Indian Army has intensified its operations to locate and destroy unexploded shells in the Poonch district.

A demolition drive, undertaken in many villages of Chajla, Jhulas, Mendhar, Mankot, and LKG, has already resulted in the safe disposal of 67 unexploded shells.

PRO and spokesperson, Ministry of Defence, Jammu said, that these dangerous remnants, left behind following cross-border shelling from Pakistan, have long posed a serious risk to villagers and livestock in the region. Army teams, in coordination with local authorities, are carrying out carefully planned demolitions to neutralise these threats, he said.

Security protocols are strictly followed during each operation. Affected zones are cordoned off, and local residents are temporarily relocated before the controlled blasts are executed. "The safety of our people is paramount. We are taking every possible step to ensure these shells do not endanger lives," the spokesperson said.

Residents have welcomed the Army’s intervention. "We've been living in fear for months. Seeing these shells removed is a big relief. Our children can finally step out and play without us constantly worrying," said a villager from Mendhar.

The Army's efforts are part of a broader area-sanitisation mission in the wake of recurrent cross-border shelling. According to officials, the operations will continue as long as there is any potential danger remaining in the region.