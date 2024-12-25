ETV Bharat / state

Army Grieves Death Of Five Soldiers In J&K Accident

Jammu: The Indian Army on Wednesday mourned the death of five of its soldiers in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch.

The accident took place while the soldiers were on an operational duty near the Line of Control (LoC). The fallen soldiers include Subedar Dayanand Tirakannavar, Lance Havildar Anoop, Naik Ghadge Shubham Samadhan, Sepoy Nikure Digamber, and Sep Mahesh Marigond.

In a press statement, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), along with all ranks of the Indian Army, expressed profound grief over the tragic loss. The Indian Army extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and assured them of unwavering support during this difficult time.

The official X handle of the Indian Army, ADG PI, also shared a tweet expressing condolences, stating:

“#GeneralUpendraDwivedi #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy express profound grief on the loss of Subedar Dayanand Tirakannavar, Lance Havildar Anoop, Naik Ghadge Shubham Samadhan, Sepoy Nikure Digamber and Sep Mahesh Marigond in a tragic and unfortunate road accident, while on operational duty in #Poonch, J & K. Indian Army extends its deepest condolences and stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief.”