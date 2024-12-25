Army Grieves Death Of Five Soldiers In J&K Accident

Jammu: The Indian Army on Wednesday mourned the death of five of its soldiers in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch.
The accident took place while the soldiers were on an operational duty near the Line of Control (LoC). The fallen soldiers include Subedar Dayanand Tirakannavar, Lance Havildar Anoop, Naik Ghadge Shubham Samadhan, Sepoy Nikure Digamber, and Sep Mahesh Marigond.
In a press statement, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), along with all ranks of the Indian Army, expressed profound grief over the tragic loss. The Indian Army extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and assured them of unwavering support during this difficult time.
The official X handle of the Indian Army, ADG PI, also shared a tweet expressing condolences, stating:
“#GeneralUpendraDwivedi #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy express profound grief on the loss of Subedar Dayanand Tirakannavar, Lance Havildar Anoop, Naik Ghadge Shubham Samadhan, Sepoy Nikure Digamber and Sep Mahesh Marigond in a tragic and unfortunate road accident, while on operational duty in #Poonch, J & K. Indian Army extends its deepest condolences and stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief.”
The White Knight Corps, under whose operational area the incident occurred, also conveyed their deep sorrow over the loss of the brave soldiers.
“The nation mourns the untimely demise of these courageous soldiers, who were committed to serving the nation. The Indian Army has reiterated its commitment to stand by the families of the fallen heroes in this hour of grief,” PRO Defence said.
The Tragic Incident
Five soldiers lost their lives, and five others were injured when a military vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 300-foot-deep gorge near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch's Balnoi area on Tuesday night.
The accident, which involved a convoy en route to Balnoi Ghora Post is under investigation, with initial reports suggesting that the driver may have lost control at a road turn. Rescue teams recovered the bodies, and the injured were shifted to a field hospital, where one the soldier remains critical. Officials have ruled out any terror link to the incident.
